Thomas Detry Betting Profile: The American Express
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 10: Thomas Detry of Belgium hits a tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 10, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Thomas Detry placed 26th in The American Express in 2023, shooting a -18 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher January 18-21 at La Quinta Country Club in La Quinta, California.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Detry finished 26th (with a score of -18) in his lone appearance at The American Express in recent years (in 2023).
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st).
- Rahm also posted numbers of 315.8 in average driving distance (11th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (25th).
Detry's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Detry has an average finish of 45th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Detry has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
- Thomas Detry has averaged 305.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Detry has an average of 1.273 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Detry is averaging -1.078 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Detry's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|43
|307.7
|305.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|150
|65.21%
|71.60%
|Putts Per Round
|23
|28.33
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|66
|22.73%
|23.77%
|Bogey Avoidance
|43
|13.02%
|11.73%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Detry's Best Finishes
- Detry last season took part in 28 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 22 times (78.6%).
- Last season Detry put up his best performance at the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course). He shot -13 and finished eighth (six shots back of the winner).
- Detry accumulated 851 points last season, which placed him 52nd in the FedExCup standings.
Detry's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|0.029
|0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.056
|-0.929
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|78
|0.095
|-1.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.259
|1.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.328
|-1.078
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Detry's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|12
|69-70-71-69
|-9
|54
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|67-67-74-68
|-12
|73
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|69
|65-73-65-74
|-7
|3
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|2
|64-67-68-67
|-18
|300
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|70-66-64-69
|-15
|50
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|26
|69-66-67-68
|-18
|30
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|68-75-70-76
|+1
|16
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|37
|71-69-73-69
|-5
|18
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|33
|71-67-73-70
|-3
|23
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|76
|+6
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|24
|69-72-73-72
|-2
|37
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-69
|+3
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|8
|70-68-65-72
|-13
|42
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|64
|71-67-83-73
|+6
|4
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|74-71-73-68
|+6
|14
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|70-68-71-70
|-1
|37
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|48
|73-72-77-71
|+5
|10
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|64-72-68-73
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|13
|74-69-67-71
|-3
|63
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|21
|66-71-64-70
|-9
|43
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|72-64-75-69
|E
|19
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|74-72-70-69
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|71-68-66-68
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|70-66-65-67
|-14
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of The American Express.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.