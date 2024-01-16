Thomas Detry Betting Profile: The American Express

In his last five appearances, Detry has an average finish of 45th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Over his last five events, Detry has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.

Thomas Detry has averaged 305.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Detry has an average of 1.273 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.