47M AGO

Thomas Detry Betting Profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 10: Thomas Detry of Belgium hits a tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 10, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Thomas Detry placed 26th in The American Express in 2023, shooting a -18 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher January 18-21 at La Quinta Country Club in La Quinta, California.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • Detry finished 26th (with a score of -18) in his lone appearance at The American Express in recent years (in 2023).
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st).
    • Rahm also posted numbers of 315.8 in average driving distance (11th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (25th).

    Detry's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Detry has an average finish of 45th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five events, Detry has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Thomas Detry has averaged 305.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Detry has an average of 1.273 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Detry is averaging -1.078 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Detry's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance43307.7305.9
    Greens in Regulation %15065.21%71.60%
    Putts Per Round2328.3329.0
    Par Breakers6622.73%23.77%
    Bogey Avoidance4313.02%11.73%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Detry's Best Finishes

    • Detry last season took part in 28 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 22 times (78.6%).
    • Last season Detry put up his best performance at the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course). He shot -13 and finished eighth (six shots back of the winner).
    • Detry accumulated 851 points last season, which placed him 52nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Detry's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee930.0290.028
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.056-0.929
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green780.095-1.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting500.2591.273
    Average Strokes Gained: Total750.328-1.078

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Detry's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship1269-70-71-69-954
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship967-67-74-68-1273
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open6965-73-65-74-73
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship264-67-68-67-18300
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship1570-66-64-69-1550
    January 19-22The American Express2669-66-67-68-1830
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open3768-75-70-76+116
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3771-69-73-69-518
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational3371-67-73-70-323
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC76+6--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2469-72-73-72-237
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-69+3--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship870-68-65-72-1342
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open6471-67-83-73+64
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC74-68E--
    May 18-21PGA Championship4074-71-73-68+614
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2170-68-71-70-137
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4873-72-77-71+510
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-72+1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4264-72-68-73-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship1374-69-67-71-363
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2166-71-64-70-943
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6172-64-75-69E19
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5174-72-70-69+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3871-68-66-68-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-67-3--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2870-66-65-67-14--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of The American Express.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

