Dylan Wu Betting Profile: The American Express
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Dylan Wu of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Dylan Wu shot -17 and placed 32nd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at La Quinta Country Club January 18-21 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 The American Express.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- In his last two appearances at The American Express, Wu has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of -17.
- Wu finished 32nd (with a score of -17) in his most recent appearance at The American Express (in 2023).
- With numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm also posted numbers of 315.8 in average driving distance (11th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (25th).
Wu's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Wu has an average finish of 44th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Wu has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Dylan Wu has averaged 300.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Wu is averaging -1.273 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Wu has an average of -0.540 in his past five tournaments.
Wu's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.006 last season (99th on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.2 yards) ranked 118th, while his 60.4% driving accuracy average ranked 88th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Wu had a 0.253 mark (53rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Wu's 0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 40th last season, while he averaged 29.32 putts per round (146th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|118
|298.2
|300.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|18
|70.39%
|74.65%
|Putts Per Round
|146
|29.32
|30.8
|Par Breakers
|73
|22.59%
|18.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|49
|13.16%
|12.85%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Wu's Best Finishes
- Wu teed off in 32 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 32 tournaments, he made the cut on 21 occasions.
- Last season Wu's best performance came at the 3M Open. He shot -16 and finished fifth in that event.
- With 509 points last season, Wu finished 86th in the FedExCup standings.
Wu's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 3.358 mark ranked 15th in the field.
- Wu put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.520.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best effort last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.099 (he finished 24th in that tournament).
- At the 3M Open in July 2023, Wu recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 11.507 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
- Wu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.578) at the 3M Open (July 2023), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
Wu's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|0.006
|0.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.253
|0.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|111
|0.007
|-0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.330
|-1.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.595
|-0.540
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Wu's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|67
|73-69-69-74
|-3
|3
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|49
|64-66-76-71
|-7
|8
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|46
|70-68-70-67
|-7
|9
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|32
|69-69-61-72
|-17
|23
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-78
|+2
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|29
|69-70-72-69
|-7
|27
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|10
|71-68-67-66
|-8
|73
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|48
|70-69-72-73
|-4
|5
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|69-73-68-74
|-4
|19
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|58
|71-69-70-78
|+4
|5
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|16
|68-70-72-67
|-11
|29
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|70-71-69-75
|-3
|15
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|15
|68-71-66-67
|-12
|53
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|72-65-69-72
|-6
|42
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|71-70-72-68
|-7
|30
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|68-70-73-72
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|65-69-66-74
|-14
|34
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|5
|70-67-67-64
|-16
|105
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|68-70-70-69
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|70-69-70-68
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|72-71-72-71
|+6
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|63-69-67-72
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of The American Express.
