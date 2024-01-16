PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Dylan Wu Betting Profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Dylan Wu of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Dylan Wu shot -17 and placed 32nd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at La Quinta Country Club January 18-21 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • In his last two appearances at The American Express, Wu has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of -17.
    • Wu finished 32nd (with a score of -17) in his most recent appearance at The American Express (in 2023).
    • With numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
    • Rahm also posted numbers of 315.8 in average driving distance (11th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (25th).

    Wu's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Wu has an average finish of 44th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Wu has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Dylan Wu has averaged 300.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu is averaging -1.273 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Wu has an average of -0.540 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Wu .

    Wu's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.006 last season (99th on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.2 yards) ranked 118th, while his 60.4% driving accuracy average ranked 88th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Wu had a 0.253 mark (53rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Wu's 0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 40th last season, while he averaged 29.32 putts per round (146th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance118298.2300.0
    Greens in Regulation %1870.39%74.65%
    Putts Per Round14629.3230.8
    Par Breakers7322.59%18.75%
    Bogey Avoidance4913.16%12.85%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Wu's Best Finishes

    • Wu teed off in 32 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 32 tournaments, he made the cut on 21 occasions.
    • Last season Wu's best performance came at the 3M Open. He shot -16 and finished fifth in that event.
    • With 509 points last season, Wu finished 86th in the FedExCup standings.

    Wu's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 3.358 mark ranked 15th in the field.
    • Wu put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.520.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best effort last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.099 (he finished 24th in that tournament).
    • At the 3M Open in July 2023, Wu recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 11.507 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
    • Wu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.578) at the 3M Open (July 2023), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

    Wu's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee990.0060.441
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.2530.355
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1110.007-0.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting400.330-1.273
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.595-0.540

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Wu's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship6773-69-69-74-33
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship4964-66-76-71-78
    November 17-20The RSM Classic4670-68-70-67-79
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 19-22The American Express3269-69-61-72-1723
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-78+2--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2969-70-72-69-727
    February 23-26The Honda Classic1071-68-67-66-873
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open4870-69-72-73-45
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship3569-73-68-74-419
    March 16-19Valspar Championship5871-69-70-78+45
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship1668-70-72-67-1129
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open3970-71-69-75-315
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1568-71-66-67-1253
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2172-65-69-72-642
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC66-73-3--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-73+5--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2571-70-72-68-730
    June 15-18U.S. Open3268-70-73-72+324
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2465-69-66-74-1434
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-74+2--
    July 27-303M Open570-67-67-64-16105
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5168-70-70-69-37
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1470-69-70-68-11--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-72+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5972-71-72-71+6--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3063-69-67-72-13--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

