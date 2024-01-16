Dylan Wu Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 3.358 mark ranked 15th in the field.

Wu put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.520.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best effort last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.099 (he finished 24th in that tournament).

At the 3M Open in July 2023, Wu recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 11.507 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished fifth in that event.