PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
40M AGO

Keith Mitchell Betting Profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keith Mitchell Betting Profile: The American Express

    Keith Mitchell seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 The American Express. He took 22nd at the par-72 La Quinta Country Club in 2023.

    Latest odds for Mitchell at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • Mitchell has played The American Express once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -19 and finishing 22nd.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
    • Rahm averaged 315.8 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.

    Mitchell's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Mitchell has an average finish of 30th.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • Mitchell has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Keith Mitchell has averaged 312.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Mitchell is averaging -2.009 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Mitchell is averaging -2.623 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Mitchell .

    Mitchell's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Mitchell's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.743 last season ranked seventh on TOUR, and his 63.3% driving accuracy average ranked 47th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Mitchell ranked 160th on TOUR with a mark of -0.288.
    • On the greens, Mitchell registered a 0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 85th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 86th with a putts-per-round average of 28.94, and he ranked 85th by breaking par 22.10% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance14313.7312.4
    Greens in Regulation %8267.73%71.53%
    Putts Per Round8628.9430.3
    Par Breakers8522.10%22.57%
    Bogey Avoidance8213.77%12.15%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Mitchell's Best Finishes

    • Mitchell last season participated in 28 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 75%.
    • Last season Mitchell's best performance came when he shot -14 and finished fourth at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
    • Mitchell's 698 points last season placed him 58th in the FedExCup standings.

    Mitchell's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, as he posted a 6.745 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
    • Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in November 2022 at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.701. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell's best performance last season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.531.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2023, Mitchell delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.151, his best mark last season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).
    • Mitchell recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.654) in February 2023 at The Genesis Invitational. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Mitchell's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee70.7431.378
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160-0.288-2.760
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green121-0.0270.769
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting850.054-2.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Total570.483-2.623

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Mitchell's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open6065-69-70-71-95
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina4071-69-72-70-214
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open966-70-70-68-666
    November 17-20The RSM Classic3967-68-69-69-915
    December 9-11QBE Shootout1260-69-64E--
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-66E--
    January 19-22The American Express2266-70-66-67-1938
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am467-68-70-68-14115
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open4271-71-73-67-211
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational564-69-69-70-12115
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2472-69-73-72-237
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship3572-74-68-70-419
    April 6-9Masters Tournament5375-71-77-79+148
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC72-73+3--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship5969-71-71-75+25
    May 18-21PGA Championship5869-71-73-77+106
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4871-74-69-79+510
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC72-75+3--
    June 15-18U.S. Open2068-71-71-71+144
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4268-67-73-67-911
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-71-1--
    July 27-303M Open568-66-67-67-16105
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4370-68-72-66-444
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2169-71-70-70E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3867-72-70-64-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-70-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.