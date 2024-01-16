Keith Mitchell Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, as he posted a 6.745 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 24th in that event.

Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in November 2022 at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.701. He finished ninth in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell's best performance last season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.531.

At the 3M Open in July 2023, Mitchell delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.151, his best mark last season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).