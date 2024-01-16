Keith Mitchell Betting Profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Keith Mitchell seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 The American Express. He took 22nd at the par-72 La Quinta Country Club in 2023.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Mitchell has played The American Express once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -19 and finishing 22nd.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
- Rahm averaged 315.8 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.
Mitchell's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Mitchell has an average finish of 30th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Mitchell has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Keith Mitchell has averaged 312.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Mitchell is averaging -2.009 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell is averaging -2.623 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Mitchell's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.743 last season ranked seventh on TOUR, and his 63.3% driving accuracy average ranked 47th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Mitchell ranked 160th on TOUR with a mark of -0.288.
- On the greens, Mitchell registered a 0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 85th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 86th with a putts-per-round average of 28.94, and he ranked 85th by breaking par 22.10% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|14
|313.7
|312.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|82
|67.73%
|71.53%
|Putts Per Round
|86
|28.94
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|85
|22.10%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|82
|13.77%
|12.15%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Mitchell's Best Finishes
- Mitchell last season participated in 28 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 75%.
- Last season Mitchell's best performance came when he shot -14 and finished fourth at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- Mitchell's 698 points last season placed him 58th in the FedExCup standings.
Mitchell's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, as he posted a 6.745 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
- Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in November 2022 at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.701. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell's best performance last season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.531.
- At the 3M Open in July 2023, Mitchell delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.151, his best mark last season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).
- Mitchell recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.654) in February 2023 at The Genesis Invitational. That ranked fifth in the field.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.743
|1.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|160
|-0.288
|-2.760
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|121
|-0.027
|0.769
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|85
|0.054
|-2.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|57
|0.483
|-2.623
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Mitchell's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|60
|65-69-70-71
|-9
|5
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|40
|71-69-72-70
|-2
|14
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|9
|66-70-70-68
|-6
|66
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|39
|67-68-69-69
|-9
|15
|December 9-11
|QBE Shootout
|12
|60-69-64
|E
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|22
|66-70-66-67
|-19
|38
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|4
|67-68-70-68
|-14
|115
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|42
|71-71-73-67
|-2
|11
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|5
|64-69-69-70
|-12
|115
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|24
|72-69-73-72
|-2
|37
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|72-74-68-70
|-4
|19
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|53
|75-71-77-79
|+14
|8
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|59
|69-71-71-75
|+2
|5
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|58
|69-71-73-77
|+10
|6
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|48
|71-74-69-79
|+5
|10
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|68-71-71-71
|+1
|44
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|68-67-73-67
|-9
|11
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|5
|68-66-67-67
|-16
|105
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|70-68-72-66
|-4
|44
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|69-71-70-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|67-72-70-64
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.