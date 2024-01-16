Harry Hall Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Hall's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2023 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.897. He finished 10th in that tournament.

Hall delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the RBC Canadian Open (June 2023), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 6.087.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall delivered his best performance last season at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 5.491.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, Hall delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.887, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 28th in that tournament).