Harry Hall Betting Profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Reflection of Harry Hall of England putting on the 5th hole during the second round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club Commander on February 18, 2022 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
Last tournament at the Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii, Harry Hall carded a 42nd-place finish, and he enters the 2024 The American Express aiming for a better finish.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Hall's average finish has been 44th, and his average score -11, over his last two appearances at The American Express.
- Hall finished 41st (with a score of -15) in his most recent go-round at The American Express (in 2023).
- Jon Rahm finished with 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm also posted numbers of 315.8 in average driving distance (11th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (25th).
Hall's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Hall has an average finish of 30th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Hall has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
- Harry Hall has averaged 299.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hall is averaging 4.024 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hall has an average of 3.995 in his past five tournaments.
Hall's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.404 (173rd) last season, while his average driving distance of 299.8 yards ranked 101st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hall had a -0.304 mark that ranked 163rd on TOUR. He ranked 121st with a 66.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hall's 0.698 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him fourth on TOUR last season, and his 28.53 putts-per-round average ranked 41st. He broke par 23.15% of the time (49th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|101
|299.8
|299.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|121
|66.39%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|41
|28.53
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|49
|23.15%
|25.35%
|Bogey Avoidance
|85
|13.78%
|14.24%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hall's Best Finishes
- Hall participated in 32 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 32 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
- Last season Hall put up his best performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club. He shot -7 and finished third (zero shots back of the winner).
- Hall ranked 88th in the FedExCup standings with 499 points last season.
Hall's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Hall's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2023 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.897. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- Hall delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the RBC Canadian Open (June 2023), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 6.087.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall delivered his best performance last season at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 5.491.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, Hall delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.887, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 28th in that tournament).
- Hall recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.450) in May 2023 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. That ranked third in the field.
Hall's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|173
|-0.404
|-1.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|163
|-0.304
|1.871
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|53
|0.158
|-0.717
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|0.698
|4.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|94
|0.149
|3.995
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hall's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|15
|66-70-69-64
|-15
|51
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|63
|66-69-77-71
|-1
|4
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|39
|69-70-72-69
|E
|16
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|28
|66-69-66-69
|-10
|29
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|41
|72-65-69-67
|-15
|12
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|34
|64-74-73-70
|-6
|21
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|74
|68-70-71-75
|+4
|2
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|7
|72-64-68-71
|-13
|48
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|13
|71-68-69-68
|-12
|31
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|73-70-72-68
|-5
|25
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|10
|67-71-68-65
|-13
|65
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|83
|67-70-74-70
|-3
|2
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|3
|62-66-72-73
|-7
|163
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|34
|69-71-74-68
|-6
|21
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|56
|70-66-69-69
|-6
|6
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|60
|71-64-66-78
|-1
|5
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+9
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|66-71-73-72
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|26
|70-66-70-65
|-13
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|69-74-66-71
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.