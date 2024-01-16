PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
39M AGO

Harry Hall Betting Profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Reflection of Harry Hall of England putting on the 5th hole during the second round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club Commander on February 18, 2022 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

    Last tournament at the Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii, Harry Hall carded a 42nd-place finish, and he enters the 2024 The American Express aiming for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Hall at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • Hall's average finish has been 44th, and his average score -11, over his last two appearances at The American Express.
    • Hall finished 41st (with a score of -15) in his most recent go-round at The American Express (in 2023).
    • Jon Rahm finished with 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Rahm also posted numbers of 315.8 in average driving distance (11th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (25th).

    Hall's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Hall has an average finish of 30th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Hall has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
    • Harry Hall has averaged 299.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hall is averaging 4.024 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hall has an average of 3.995 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hall .

    Hall's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.404 (173rd) last season, while his average driving distance of 299.8 yards ranked 101st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hall had a -0.304 mark that ranked 163rd on TOUR. He ranked 121st with a 66.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hall's 0.698 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him fourth on TOUR last season, and his 28.53 putts-per-round average ranked 41st. He broke par 23.15% of the time (49th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance101299.8299.2
    Greens in Regulation %12166.39%69.44%
    Putts Per Round4128.5329.2
    Par Breakers4923.15%25.35%
    Bogey Avoidance8513.78%14.24%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Hall's Best Finishes

    • Hall participated in 32 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 32 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
    • Last season Hall put up his best performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club. He shot -7 and finished third (zero shots back of the winner).
    • Hall ranked 88th in the FedExCup standings with 499 points last season.

    Hall's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Hall's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2023 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.897. He finished 10th in that tournament.
    • Hall delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the RBC Canadian Open (June 2023), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 6.087.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall delivered his best performance last season at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 5.491.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, Hall delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.887, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 28th in that tournament).
    • Hall recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.450) in May 2023 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. That ranked third in the field.

    Hall's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee173-0.404-1.183
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green163-0.3041.871
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green530.158-0.717
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting40.6984.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Total940.1493.995

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Hall's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open1566-70-69-64-1551
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship6366-69-77-71-14
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75-68+1--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open3969-70-72-69E16
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC70-71-1--
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii2866-69-66-69-1029
    January 19-22The American Express4172-65-69-67-1512
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3464-74-73-70-621
    February 23-26The Honda Classic7468-70-71-75+42
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open772-64-68-71-1348
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship1371-68-69-68-1231
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2873-70-72-68-525
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1067-71-68-65-1365
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson8367-70-74-70-32
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge362-66-72-73-7163
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3469-71-74-68-621
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5670-66-69-69-66
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-73E--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6071-64-66-78-15
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-70-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC77-72+9--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4566-71-73-72-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2670-66-70-65-13--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2169-74-66-71E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-69-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

