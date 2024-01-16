Taiga Semikawa Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Semikawa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, as he put up a 3.109 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 67th in that event.

Semikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at The American Express in January 2023, as he produced a -0.908 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Semikawa's best effort last season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his -1.922 mark ranked 65th in the field.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, Semikawa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (1.091), which ranked 37th in the field.