Taiga Semikawa Betting Profile: The American Express
In his last tournament at the Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii, Taiga Semikawa concluded the weekend at -9, good for a 30th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 The American Express January 18-21 aiming for a higher finish.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Semikawa has entered The American Express once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of -5 and missing the cut.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
- In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (25th).
Semikawa's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Semikawa has an average finish of 57th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Semikawa has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of +3 in his last five events.
- Taiga Semikawa has averaged 313.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Semikawa is averaging -0.520 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Semikawa is averaging -2.404 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Semikawa's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|316.2
|313.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.71%
|65.03%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.24
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.93%
|20.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|20.92%
|19.61%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Semikawa's Best Finishes
- Semikawa did not post a top-10 finish last season (he took part in five tournaments).
- In those five events, he made the cut three times.
- Last season Semikawa's best performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He shot -9 and finished 30th in that event.
Semikawa's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Semikawa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, as he put up a 3.109 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 67th in that event.
- Semikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at The American Express in January 2023, as he produced a -0.908 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Semikawa's best effort last season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his -1.922 mark ranked 65th in the field.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, Semikawa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (1.091), which ranked 37th in the field.
- Semikawa delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-2.367) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2023), which ranked him 67th in the field. He finished 67th in that event.
Semikawa's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|2.576
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.843
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.617
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.520
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.404
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Semikawa's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|67
|71-66-67-73
|-3
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|70-75-66
|-5
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|67
|74-70-72-79
|+7
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-75
|+10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|73
|71-75-76-68
|+10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Semikawa as of the start of The American Express.
