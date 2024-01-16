Seamus Power Betting Profile: The American Express

In his last five tournaments, Power has an average finish of 60th.

Power has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has an average score relative to par of +1 in his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Seamus Power has averaged 295.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

Power has an average of -4.017 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.