Seamus Power Betting Profile: The American Express

Seamus Power enters play in the 2024 The American Express from January 18-21 after a 74th-place finish in Honolulu, Hawaii at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Over his last two trips to The American Express, Power has an average score of -13, with an average finish of 18th.
- Power last played at The American Express in 2022, finishing 14th with a score of -14.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st).
- Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.
Power's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Power has an average finish of 60th.
- Power has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of +1 in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Seamus Power has averaged 295.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Power has an average of -4.017 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Power is averaging -9.198 Strokes Gained: Total.
Power's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Power posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.034 (110th) last season, while his average driving distance of 300.0 yards ranked 98th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Power ranked 169th on TOUR with a mark of -0.354.
- On the greens, Power's 0.202 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 63rd on TOUR last season, and his 28.50 putts-per-round average ranked 38th. He broke par 21.95% of the time (94th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|98
|300.0
|295.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|148
|65.45%
|67.59%
|Putts Per Round
|38
|28.50
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|94
|21.95%
|16.98%
|Bogey Avoidance
|96
|13.96%
|13.89%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Power's Best Finishes
- Power took part in 24 tournaments last season, picking up one win with three top-five finishes.
- In those 24 tournaments, he had a 70.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- Last season Power's best performance came at the John Deere Classic, where he took home the title with a score of -15.
- Power collected 1133 points last season, placing 29th in the FedExCup standings.
Power's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.080.
- Power delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at The RSM Classic, ranking third in the field at 5.578. In that event, he finished fifth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power posted his best mark last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship (September 2022), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 2.601.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Power delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.677, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
- Power delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.166) at the John Deere Classic in July 2023, a performance that ranked him 13th in the field.
Power's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.034
|-1.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|169
|-0.354
|-2.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|60
|0.139
|-0.680
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.202
|-4.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|-0.046
|-9.198
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Power's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|50
|71-71-71-67
|-12
|13
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|72-66-69-72
|-1
|2
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of The American Express.
