Scott Stallings Betting Profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Scott Stallings hits the links January 18-21 in the 2024 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club following a 42nd-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii his last time in competition.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- In his last four appearances at The American Express, Stallings has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of -13.
- Stallings missed the cut (with a score of -4) in his most recent go-round at The American Express in 2022.
- With numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm also posted numbers of 315.8 in average driving distance (11th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (25th).
Stallings' Recent Performances
- Stallings has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Stallings has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has carded an average score of -13 over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Scott Stallings has averaged 303.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Stallings has an average of 0.610 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Stallings is averaging 2.468 Strokes Gained: Total.
Stallings' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Stallings had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.031 last season, which ranked 92nd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (301.1 yards) ranked 88th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Stallings ranked 138th on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.138, while he ranked 132nd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.94%.
- On the greens, Stallings' -0.272 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 153rd on TOUR last season, and his 29.49 putts-per-round average ranked 160th. He broke par 19.58% of the time (179th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|88
|301.1
|303.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|132
|65.94%
|72.92%
|Putts Per Round
|160
|29.49
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|179
|19.58%
|23.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|144
|14.88%
|11.11%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Stallings' Best Finishes
- Last season Stallings played 28 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes.
- In those 28 tournaments, he had a 57.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
- Last season Stallings' best performance came when he shot -26 and finished second at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- Stallings' 282 points last season placed him 132nd in the FedExCup standings.
Stallings' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Stallings posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking 17th in the field at 2.477. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
- Stallings posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2023), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 4.919.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stallings put up his best performance last season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking No. 1 in the field at 3.533. In that tournament, he finished 15th.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Stallings recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.129), which ranked second in the field.
- Stallings posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.732) in October 2023 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Stallings' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|0.031
|0.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.138
|0.933
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|80
|0.090
|0.524
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.272
|0.610
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-0.288
|2.468
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Stallings' Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|13
|69-67-68-73
|-11
|54
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|40
|73-66-69-69
|-3
|14
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|58
|72-69-72-73
|+2
|5
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|54
|70-66-67-73
|-6
|6
|December 9-11
|QBE Shootout
|5
|61-66-62
|E
|--
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|25
|67-72-68-70
|-15
|39
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|15
|67-70-72-69
|-9
|51
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|23
|66-73-69-70
|-6
|35
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|69
|71-74-72-75
|+4
|4
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|26
|70-77-69-72
|E
|37
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|56
|66-72-68-76
|-2
|6
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|70-70-69-71
|-8
|5
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|60
|74-71-75-71
|+7
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|62
|67-69-69-74
|-1
|5
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|56
|71-70-68-75
|-4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|68-67-65-70
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Stallings as of the start of The American Express.
