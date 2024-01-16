PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
44M AGO

Scott Stallings Betting Profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Scott Stallings Betting Profile: The American Express

    Scott Stallings hits the links January 18-21 in the 2024 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club following a 42nd-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Stallings at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • In his last four appearances at The American Express, Stallings has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of -13.
    • Stallings missed the cut (with a score of -4) in his most recent go-round at The American Express in 2022.
    • With numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
    • Rahm also posted numbers of 315.8 in average driving distance (11th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (25th).

    Stallings' Recent Performances

    • Stallings has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Stallings has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has carded an average score of -13 over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Scott Stallings has averaged 303.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Stallings has an average of 0.610 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Stallings is averaging 2.468 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Stallings .

    Stallings' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Stallings had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.031 last season, which ranked 92nd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (301.1 yards) ranked 88th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Stallings ranked 138th on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.138, while he ranked 132nd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.94%.
    • On the greens, Stallings' -0.272 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 153rd on TOUR last season, and his 29.49 putts-per-round average ranked 160th. He broke par 19.58% of the time (179th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance88301.1303.3
    Greens in Regulation %13265.94%72.92%
    Putts Per Round16029.4929.8
    Par Breakers17919.58%23.96%
    Bogey Avoidance14414.88%11.11%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Stallings' Best Finishes

    • Last season Stallings played 28 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes.
    • In those 28 tournaments, he had a 57.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
    • Last season Stallings' best performance came when he shot -26 and finished second at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
    • Stallings' 282 points last season placed him 132nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Stallings' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Stallings posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking 17th in the field at 2.477. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
    • Stallings posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2023), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 4.919.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stallings put up his best performance last season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking No. 1 in the field at 3.533. In that tournament, he finished 15th.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Stallings recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.129), which ranked second in the field.
    • Stallings posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.732) in October 2023 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Stallings' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee920.0310.401
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.1380.933
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green800.0900.524
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-0.2720.610
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141-0.2882.468

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Stallings' Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship1369-67-68-73-1154
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4073-66-69-69-314
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina5872-69-72-73+25
    November 17-20The RSM Classic5470-66-67-73-66
    December 9-11QBE Shootout561-66-62E--
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of Champions2567-72-68-70-1539
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-73+1--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1567-70-72-69-951
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open2366-73-69-70-635
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC75-74+7--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-74+5--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship6971-74-72-75+44
    April 6-9Masters Tournament2670-77-69-72E37
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5666-72-68-76-26
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC70-73+1--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-74+8--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-74+5--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-74+6--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-74+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-69+2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5670-70-69-71-85
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    July 20-22The Open Championship6074-71-75-71+75
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6267-69-69-74-15
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5671-70-68-75-4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship268-67-65-70-26--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-68-2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stallings as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

