Scott Stallings Betting Profile: The American Express

Stallings has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.

Stallings has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has carded an average score of -13 over his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Scott Stallings has averaged 303.3 yards in his past five starts.

Stallings has an average of 0.610 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.