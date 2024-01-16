Sami Valimaki Betting Profile: The American Express
SUN CITY, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 09: Sami Valimaki of Finland tees off on the second hole during Day One of the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Gary Player CC on November 09, 2023 in Sun City, South Africa. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Sami Valimaki looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club when he tees off in the 2024 The American Express in La Quinta, California.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- In the past five years, this is Valimaki's first time playing at The American Express.
- With numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 315.8 (11th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (25th).
Valimaki's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Valimaki has an average finish of 56th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Valimaki has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of +5 across his last five events.
- Sami Valimaki has averaged 303.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Valimaki is averaging -1.549 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Valimaki is averaging -5.732 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Valimaki's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|300.4
|303.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|61.81%
|60.42%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.88
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|15.28%
|15.97%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.28%
|17.01%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Valimaki's Best Finishes
- Valimaki played two tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those two tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
- Last season Valimaki had his best performance at The Open Championship, where he finished 68th with a score of +9 (22 shots back of the winner).
Valimaki's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 1.379 mark ranked 27th in the field.
- Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in July 2023 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 77th in the field with a mark of -5.755. He finished 76th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki's best performance last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his -0.989 mark ranked 60th in the field.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, Valimaki posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (-0.450, which ranked 53rd in the field). In that event, he finished 76th.
- Valimaki recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-6.822) at the Genesis Scottish Open (which ranked him 76th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 76th.
Valimaki's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-3.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.878
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.549
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-5.732
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Valimaki's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|76
|67-70-76-73
|+6
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|68
|76-68-70-79
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of The American Express.
