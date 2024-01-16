S.H. Kim Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.417 (he finished fourth in that tournament).

Kim put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Fortinet Championship, ranking third in the field at 6.049. In that event, he finished second.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 5.676 mark ranked second in the field.

At the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, Kim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.568, which was his best last season. That ranked third in the field.