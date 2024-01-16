PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
45M AGO

S.H. Kim Betting Profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

S.H. Kim Betting Profile: The American Express

    S.H. Kim will compete in the 2024 The American Express from January 18-21 after a 30th-place finish in Honolulu, Hawaii at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Kim at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • Kim has played The American Express once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of -5.
    • Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
    • En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 315.8 (11th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (25th).

    Kim's Recent Performances

    • Kim has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, S.H. Kim has averaged 313.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 1.746 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Kim is averaging 3.793 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kim had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.412 last season, which ranked 29th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (308.7 yards) ranked 36th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim had a -0.435 mark that ranked 174th on TOUR. He ranked 182nd with a 63.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim's 0.278 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 49th last season, and his 28.14 putts-per-round average ranked ninth.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance36308.7313.8
    Greens in Regulation %18263.36%67.01%
    Putts Per Round928.1428.4
    Par Breakers9821.82%22.92%
    Bogey Avoidance7513.66%12.50%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Kim's Best Finishes

    • Kim teed off in 34 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five.
    • In those 34 tournaments, he had a 61.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
    • Last season Kim's best performance came at the Fortinet Championship, where he shot -19 and finished second.
    • Kim collected 546 points last season, placing 83rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.417 (he finished fourth in that tournament).
    • Kim put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Fortinet Championship, ranking third in the field at 6.049. In that event, he finished second.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 5.676 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, Kim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.568, which was his best last season. That ranked third in the field.
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.226) at the Fortinet Championship, which was held in September 2023. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that tournament).

    Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.4120.818
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green174-0.4350.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green380.2101.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting490.2781.746
    Average Strokes Gained: Total610.4663.793

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Kim's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship3666-72-71-73-617
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship1368-72-66-71-1154
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open465-69-64-66-20115
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina6473-71-73-71+44
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC67-72-3--
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-68-3--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open4768-70-74-70+29
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii1265-67-68-68-1254
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC70-73-68-5--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open2067-74-69-76-241
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4173-70-70-70-412
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational3369-73-71-68-323
    February 23-26The Honda Classic6368-73-70-71+24
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3972-74-73-70+113
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-76+9--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship4571-70-73-72+28
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1572-68-70-71-749
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta2469-69-68-68-1033
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5066-68-74-65-116
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-72+7--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4175-71-70-76+414
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2568-70-72-71-730
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC66-73-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7473-67-69-74-52
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-68-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-71E--
    July 27-303M Open2771-64-70-68-1131
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship265-67-69-68-19--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5169-71-73-72+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.