S.H. Kim Betting Profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
S.H. Kim will compete in the 2024 The American Express from January 18-21 after a 30th-place finish in Honolulu, Hawaii at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Kim has played The American Express once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of -5.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 315.8 (11th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (25th).
Kim's Recent Performances
- Kim has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, S.H. Kim has averaged 313.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 1.746 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Kim is averaging 3.793 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kim had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.412 last season, which ranked 29th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (308.7 yards) ranked 36th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim had a -0.435 mark that ranked 174th on TOUR. He ranked 182nd with a 63.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim's 0.278 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 49th last season, and his 28.14 putts-per-round average ranked ninth.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|36
|308.7
|313.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|182
|63.36%
|67.01%
|Putts Per Round
|9
|28.14
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|98
|21.82%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|75
|13.66%
|12.50%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Kim's Best Finishes
- Kim teed off in 34 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five.
- In those 34 tournaments, he had a 61.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
- Last season Kim's best performance came at the Fortinet Championship, where he shot -19 and finished second.
- Kim collected 546 points last season, placing 83rd in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.417 (he finished fourth in that tournament).
- Kim put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Fortinet Championship, ranking third in the field at 6.049. In that event, he finished second.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 5.676 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, Kim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.568, which was his best last season. That ranked third in the field.
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.226) at the Fortinet Championship, which was held in September 2023. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.412
|0.818
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|174
|-0.435
|0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|38
|0.210
|1.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.278
|1.746
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.466
|3.793
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Kim's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|36
|66-72-71-73
|-6
|17
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|13
|68-72-66-71
|-11
|54
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|4
|65-69-64-66
|-20
|115
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|64
|73-71-73-71
|+4
|4
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|47
|68-70-74-70
|+2
|9
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|12
|65-67-68-68
|-12
|54
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|70-73-68
|-5
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|67-74-69-76
|-2
|41
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|41
|73-70-70-70
|-4
|12
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|33
|69-73-71-68
|-3
|23
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|63
|68-73-70-71
|+2
|4
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|72-74-73-70
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|71-70-73-72
|+2
|8
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|15
|72-68-70-71
|-7
|49
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-69-68-68
|-10
|33
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|66-68-74-65
|-11
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|75-71-70-76
|+4
|14
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|68-70-72-71
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-73
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|74
|73-67-69-74
|-5
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|27
|71-64-70-68
|-11
|31
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|2
|65-67-69-68
|-19
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|69-71-73-72
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.