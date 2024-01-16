Roger Sloan Betting Profile: The American Express
Roger Sloan finished 14th in The American Express in 2022, shooting a -14 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher January 18-21 at La Quinta Country Club in La Quinta, California.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- In his last three appearances at The American Express, Sloan has an average finish of 27th, and an average score of -11.
- In Sloan's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2022, he finished 14th after posting a score of -14.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 315.8 (11th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (25th).
Sloan's Recent Performances
- Sloan has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in five of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Sloan has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.
- Roger Sloan has averaged 294.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Sloan has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Sloan has an average of in his past five tournaments.
Sloan's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|293.2
|294.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|62.22%
|73.06%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.40
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.44%
|23.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.33%
|12.78%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Sloan's Best Finishes
- Sloan took part in three tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those three events, he made the cut two times.
- Last season Sloan put up his best performance at the RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf & Country Club. He shot -6 and finished 34th (10 shots back of the winner).
Sloan's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Sloan's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|79
|68-68-70-74
|-4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|34
|69-70-73-70
|-6
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Sloan as of the start of The American Express.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.