Roger Sloan Betting Profile: The American Express

Sloan has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.

He's qualified for the weekend in five of his last five appearances.

Over his last five tournaments, Sloan has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.

He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.

Roger Sloan has averaged 294.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Sloan has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.