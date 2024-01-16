Rickie Fowler Betting Profile: The American Express
Rickie Fowler looks to improve upon his 54th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club January 18-21.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Over his last four trips to The American Express, Fowler has an average score of -14, with an average finish of 28th.
- In 2023, Fowler finished 54th (with a score of -13) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 315.8 (11th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (25th).
Fowler's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Fowler has finished in the top 20 twice.
- Over his last five events, Fowler has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those five times he's made the cut.
- Rickie Fowler has averaged 301.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Fowler has an average of -3.092 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fowler has an average of -2.684 in his past five tournaments.
Fowler's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Fowler had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.126 last season, which ranked 77th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (308.1 yards) ranked 39th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Fowler had a 0.740 mark that ranked seventh on TOUR. He ranked 70th with a 68.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fowler's 0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 48th on TOUR last season, and his 28.52 putts-per-round average ranked 40th. He broke par 24.94% of the time (16th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|39
|308.1
|301.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|70
|68.11%
|55.83%
|Putts Per Round
|40
|28.52
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|16
|24.94%
|23.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|82
|13.77%
|16.67%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Fowler's Best Finishes
- Fowler last season played 27 tournaments, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and nine finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 25 times.
- Last season Fowler's best performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he won the title with a score of -38.
- Fowler's 1732 points last season placed him ninth in the FedExCup standings.
Fowler's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina in October 2022, as he delivered a 4.571 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 34th in that event.
- Fowler produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking fourth in the field at 6.557. In that tournament, he finished first.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler's best effort last season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, as he delivered a 6.852 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, Fowler posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.949, which was his best last season. That ranked 10th in the field.
- Fowler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.418) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was held in June 2023. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).
Fowler's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.126
|-2.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|7
|0.740
|1.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|21
|0.269
|1.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.290
|-3.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|12
|1.426
|-2.684
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Fowler's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|6
|67-72-69-69
|-11
|92
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|67-63-66-70
|-14
|245
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|34
|74-66-73-67
|-4
|21
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|54
|68-68-68-71
|-13
|6
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|11
|72-72-67-72
|-5
|68
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|10
|71-66-67-70
|-10
|68
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|20
|68-75-69-67
|-5
|43
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|31
|68-73-73-73
|-1
|28
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|72-70-68-71
|-7
|61
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|71-72-71-66
|-8
|65
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|15
|67-68-68-70
|-11
|52
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|14
|71-68-68-69
|-8
|54
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|6
|68-71-69-67
|-5
|92
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|9
|72-68-74-72
|-2
|78
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|5
|62-68-70-75
|-5
|110
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|13
|70-65-60-69
|-16
|59
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|1
|67-65-64-68
|-38
|500
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|67-67-69-74
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|72-73-67-72
|E
|36
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|70-74-67-68
|-1
|21
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|66-69-73-69
|-3
|133
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|16
|68-73-68-66
|-5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|71-73-67-76
|+7
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|17
|74-70-73-69
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of The American Express.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.