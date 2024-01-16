Rickie Fowler Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina in October 2022, as he delivered a 4.571 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 34th in that event.

Fowler produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking fourth in the field at 6.557. In that tournament, he finished first.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler's best effort last season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, as he delivered a 6.852 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished sixth in that event.

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, Fowler posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.949, which was his best last season. That ranked 10th in the field.