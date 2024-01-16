PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Rickie Fowler Betting Profile: The American Express

Betting Profile

    Rickie Fowler looks to improve upon his 54th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club January 18-21.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • Over his last four trips to The American Express, Fowler has an average score of -14, with an average finish of 28th.
    • In 2023, Fowler finished 54th (with a score of -13) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
    • En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 315.8 (11th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (25th).

    Fowler's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Fowler has finished in the top 20 twice.
    • Over his last five events, Fowler has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -3 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Rickie Fowler has averaged 301.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Fowler has an average of -3.092 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fowler has an average of -2.684 in his past five tournaments.
    Fowler's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Fowler had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.126 last season, which ranked 77th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (308.1 yards) ranked 39th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Fowler had a 0.740 mark that ranked seventh on TOUR. He ranked 70th with a 68.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fowler's 0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 48th on TOUR last season, and his 28.52 putts-per-round average ranked 40th. He broke par 24.94% of the time (16th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance39308.1301.1
    Greens in Regulation %7068.11%55.83%
    Putts Per Round4028.5229.9
    Par Breakers1624.94%23.89%
    Bogey Avoidance8213.77%16.67%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Fowler's Best Finishes

    • Fowler last season played 27 tournaments, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and nine finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 25 times.
    • Last season Fowler's best performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he won the title with a score of -38.
    • Fowler's 1732 points last season placed him ninth in the FedExCup standings.

    Fowler's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina in October 2022, as he delivered a 4.571 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 34th in that event.
    • Fowler produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking fourth in the field at 6.557. In that tournament, he finished first.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler's best effort last season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, as he delivered a 6.852 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, Fowler posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.949, which was his best last season. That ranked 10th in the field.
    • Fowler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.418) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was held in June 2023. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).

    Fowler's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee770.126-2.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green70.7401.355
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green210.2691.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting480.290-3.092
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121.426-2.684

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Fowler's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship667-72-69-69-1192
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC70-70-2--
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP267-63-66-70-14245
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina3474-66-73-67-421
    January 19-22The American Express5468-68-68-71-136
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open1172-72-67-72-568
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open1071-66-67-70-1068
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational2068-75-69-67-543
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3168-73-73-73-128
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1372-70-68-71-761
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1071-72-71-66-865
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1567-68-68-70-1152
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship1471-68-68-69-854
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge668-71-69-67-592
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday972-68-74-72-278
    June 15-18U.S. Open562-68-70-75-5110
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1370-65-60-69-1659
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic167-65-64-68-38500
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4267-67-69-74-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship2372-73-67-72E36
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5870-74-67-68-121
    August 17-20BMW Championship2566-69-73-69-3133
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1668-73-68-66-5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6471-73-67-76+7--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1774-70-73-69-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

