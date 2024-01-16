Rafael Campos Betting Profile: The American Express
NEWBURGH, INDIANA - OCTOBER 07: Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico hits a tee shot on the third hole during the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance at Victoria National Golf Club on October 07, 2023 in Newburgh, Indiana. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
At The RSM Classic, Rafael Campos struggled, failing to make the cut at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course). He is seeking a better outcome in the 2024 The American Express January 18-21 in La Quinta, California.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Over the last two times Campos has entered The American Express, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of .
- In Campos' most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2021, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +7.
- With numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (25th).
Campos' Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Campos has an average finish of 38th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Campos has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Rafael Campos has averaged 312.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Campos is averaging -4.044 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Campos is averaging -5.224 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campos' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|301.5
|312.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.22%
|70.06%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.50
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.56%
|20.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.56%
|14.51%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Campos' Best Finishes
- Campos, who participated in three tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those three events, he made the cut two times.
- Last season Campos' best performance came when he shot -5 and finished 38th at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Campos' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.852
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.597
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.435
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-4.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-5.224
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Campos' Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|48
|70-70-74-70
|-4
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|38
|72-65-75-71
|-5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of The American Express.
