Rafael Campos Betting Profile: The American Express

In his last five appearances, Campos has an average finish of 38th.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.

Over his last five appearances, Campos has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Rafael Campos has averaged 312.6 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Campos is averaging -4.044 Strokes Gained: Putting.