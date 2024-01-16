Pierceson Coody Betting Profile: The American Express
In his most recent tournament, Pierceson Coody missed the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii. He'll be after better results January 18-21 in the 2024 The American Express in La Quinta, California.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- In the past five years, this is Coody's first time playing at The American Express.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
- Rahm also posted numbers of 315.8 in average driving distance (11th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (25th).
Coody's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Coody has an average finish of 55th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Coody hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 55th.
- He has finished with an average score of 1 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Pierceson Coody has averaged 317.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Coody is averaging 0.830 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Coody has an average of -1.674 in his past five tournaments.
Coody's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|314.1
|317.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|61.67%
|66.36%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.85
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.72%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.50%
|15.43%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Coody's Best Finishes
- Coody, who participated in seven tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 42.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- Last season Coody had his best performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge. He shot -4 and finished 14th (five shots back of the winner).
Coody's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Coody delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking 21st in the field at 2.623. In that event, he finished 14th.
- Coody produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at The Honda Classic (February 2023), ranking 16th in the field with a mark of 4.387.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best performance last season was in March 2023 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.348. He finished 53rd in that tournament.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, Coody recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.636). That ranked 17th in the field.
- Coody delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.422) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, which was held in March 2023. That performance ranked 14th in the field (he finished 14th in that event).
Coody's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.642
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.918
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.830
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.674
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Coody's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|63
|66-75-71-70
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|14
|74-71-66-73
|-4
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|53
|74-69-70-75
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|79-73
|+10
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of The American Express.
