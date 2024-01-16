Pierceson Coody Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Coody delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking 21st in the field at 2.623. In that event, he finished 14th.

Coody produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at The Honda Classic (February 2023), ranking 16th in the field with a mark of 4.387.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best performance last season was in March 2023 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.348. He finished 53rd in that tournament.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, Coody recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.636). That ranked 17th in the field.