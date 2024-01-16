Aaron Rai Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Rai posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2023), ranking 14th in the field at 3.381.

Rai posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking fourth in the field at 7.522. In that event, he finished third.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai put up his best performance last season at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 8.100. In that event, he finished seventh.

At the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, Rai delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.478, his best mark last season. That ranked him 12th in the field (he finished seventh in that event).