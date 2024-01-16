Aaron Rai Betting Profile: The American Express
NEWPORT, WALES - JULY 23: Aaron Rai of England tees off on the eighth during Day Two of the Cazoo Open supported by Gareth Bale at Celtic Manor Resort on July 23, 2021 in Newport, Wales. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)
Aaron Rai hits the links January 18-21 in the 2024 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club after a 57th-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was his last tournament.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Rai's average finish has been 59th, and his average score -7, over his last two appearances at The American Express.
- In Rai's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of -6.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
- In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (25th).
Rai's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Rai has an average finish of 39th.
- Rai has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Aaron Rai has averaged 300.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Rai is averaging -1.477 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rai has an average of 0.435 in his past five tournaments.
Rai's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Rai's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.343 last season ranked 38th on TOUR, and his 68.7% driving accuracy average ranked fifth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Rai had a 0.384 mark (35th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Rai's -0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 152nd last season, while he averaged 29.29 putts per round (142nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|151
|294.1
|300.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|25
|69.63%
|71.60%
|Putts Per Round
|142
|29.29
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|95
|21.90%
|22.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|95
|13.92%
|14.81%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Rai's Best Finishes
- Last season Rai played 31 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 31 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 67.7%.
- Last season Rai's best performance came when he shot -16 and finished third at the RBC Canadian Open.
- With 670 points last season, Rai ranked 64th in the FedExCup standings.
Rai's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Rai posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2023), ranking 14th in the field at 3.381.
- Rai posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking fourth in the field at 7.522. In that event, he finished third.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai put up his best performance last season at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 8.100. In that event, he finished seventh.
- At the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, Rai delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.478, his best mark last season. That ranked him 12th in the field (he finished seventh in that event).
- Rai posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.121) at the RBC Canadian Open (which ranked him third in the field). In that event, he finished third.
Rai's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.343
|1.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.384
|0.447
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|56
|0.149
|-0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.262
|-1.477
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|48
|0.615
|0.435
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Rai's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|61
|73-69-70-72
|-4
|4
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|20
|69-68-62-71
|-14
|38
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|36
|71-66-70-69
|-4
|19
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|54
|69-67-71-71
|-6
|6
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|7
|70-64-70-69
|-7
|88
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|61
|67-71-68-69
|-5
|5
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|70-71-69
|-6
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|52
|64-78-74-75
|+3
|8
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|42
|70-70-71-71
|-2
|11
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|29
|70-73-69-68
|-4
|31
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|53
|68-74-76-72
|+2
|7
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|73-69-65-75
|-6
|46
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|71-71-71-70
|-5
|25
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|48
|63-71-71-74
|-5
|9
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|71-68-67-71
|-3
|59
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|67-69-69-67
|-16
|145
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|67-66-68-66
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|65-68-66-71
|-18
|70
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|69-68-67-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|66-68-70-73
|-3
|34
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|71-66-69-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|73-70-70-67
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of The American Express.
