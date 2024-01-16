PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Aaron Rai Betting Profile: The American Express

Betting Profile

NEWPORT, WALES - JULY 23: Aaron Rai of England tees off on the eighth during Day Two of the Cazoo Open supported by Gareth Bale at Celtic Manor Resort on July 23, 2021 in Newport, Wales. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

    Aaron Rai hits the links January 18-21 in the 2024 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club after a 57th-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Rai at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • Rai's average finish has been 59th, and his average score -7, over his last two appearances at The American Express.
    • In Rai's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of -6.
    • Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
    • In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (25th).

    Rai's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Rai has an average finish of 39th.
    • Rai has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -5 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Aaron Rai has averaged 300.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Rai is averaging -1.477 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rai has an average of 0.435 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Rai .

    Rai's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Rai's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.343 last season ranked 38th on TOUR, and his 68.7% driving accuracy average ranked fifth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Rai had a 0.384 mark (35th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Rai's -0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 152nd last season, while he averaged 29.29 putts per round (142nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance151294.1300.4
    Greens in Regulation %2569.63%71.60%
    Putts Per Round14229.2930.0
    Par Breakers9521.90%22.84%
    Bogey Avoidance9513.92%14.81%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Rai's Best Finishes

    • Last season Rai played 31 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 31 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 67.7%.
    • Last season Rai's best performance came when he shot -16 and finished third at the RBC Canadian Open.
    • With 670 points last season, Rai ranked 64th in the FedExCup standings.

    Rai's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Rai posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2023), ranking 14th in the field at 3.381.
    • Rai posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking fourth in the field at 7.522. In that event, he finished third.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai put up his best performance last season at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 8.100. In that event, he finished seventh.
    • At the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, Rai delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.478, his best mark last season. That ranked him 12th in the field (he finished seventh in that event).
    • Rai posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.121) at the RBC Canadian Open (which ranked him third in the field). In that event, he finished third.

    Rai's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.3431.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green350.3840.447
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green560.149-0.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting152-0.262-1.477
    Average Strokes Gained: Total480.6150.435

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Rai's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship6173-69-70-72-44
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open2069-68-62-71-1438
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3671-66-70-69-419
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship5469-67-71-71-66
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-68-2--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open770-64-70-69-788
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC74-68E--
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii6167-71-68-69-55
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC70-71-69-6--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open5264-78-74-75+38
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open4270-70-71-71-211
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational2970-73-69-68-431
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC72-73+5--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5368-74-76-72+27
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1973-69-65-75-646
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2871-71-71-70-525
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4863-71-71-74-59
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC71-69-2--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1271-68-67-71-359
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-79+9--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open367-69-69-67-16145
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2467-66-68-66-1334
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic965-68-66-71-1870
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-68-1--
    July 27-303M Open2069-68-67-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-70E--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4966-68-70-73-334
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2871-66-69-66-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2173-70-70-67E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

