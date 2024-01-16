Joseph Bramlett Betting Profile: The American Express

PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
    After he finished 54th in this tournament in 2023, Joseph Bramlett has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 The American Express in La Quinta, California January 18-21.

    Latest odds for Bramlett at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • Bramlett's average finish has been 44th, and his average score -12, over his last four appearances at The American Express.
    • Bramlett last played at The American Express in 2023, finishing 54th with a score of -13.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
    • Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.

    Bramlett's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Bramlett has not finished in the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Bramlett finished 52nd in his only finish over his last five events.
    • In his last five tournaments, he finished -7 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Joseph Bramlett has averaged 300.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Bramlett is averaging -1.442 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bramlett has an average of -0.852 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Bramlett .

    Bramlett's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Bramlett's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.226 last season ranked 54th on TOUR, and his 51.9% driving accuracy average ranked 180th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bramlett ranked 37th on TOUR with an average of 0.368 per round. Additionally, he ranked 63rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.33%.
    • On the greens, Bramlett registered a -0.297 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 160th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 124th with a putts-per-round average of 29.16, and he ranked 86th by breaking par 22.08% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance18312.4300.8
    Greens in Regulation %6368.33%66.67%
    Putts Per Round12429.1629.7
    Par Breakers8622.08%18.98%
    Bogey Avoidance6913.61%14.35%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Bramlett's Best Finishes

    • Bramlett teed off in 25 tournaments last season, collecting three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 15 times.
    • Last season Bramlett put up his best performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links. He shot -12 and finished seventh (six shots back of the winner).
    • Bramlett's 489 points last season ranked him 89th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bramlett's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.817.
    • Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, as he posted a 6.626 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett's best effort last season was at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.340 (he finished ninth in that tournament).
    • At the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, Bramlett posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.235, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 19th in that event.
    • Bramlett posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.643) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023. That ranked 10th in the field.

    Bramlett's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.2260.251
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.3681.196
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green540.1570.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160-0.297-1.442
    Average Strokes Gained: Total620.454-0.852

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Bramlett's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship1268-71-70-70-954
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship4571-71-70-70-69
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC73-68-1--
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC66-71-5--
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship6365-72-68-74-54
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open970-65-70-69-666
    November 17-20The RSM Classic6468-69-72-69-44
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii5468-69-68-69-66
    January 19-22The American Express5466-70-68-71-136
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open1369-71-71-73-455
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am768-67-71-69-1283
    February 23-26The Honda Classic5565-73-74-68E6
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC76-73+5--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-78+5--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship3671-72-71-71+116
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1068-70-67-66-1365
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4072-69-72-69-215
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1968-67-67-66-1644
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1673-70-70-75E51
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-66-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-73-1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC74-68E--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of The American Express.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

