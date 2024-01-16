Joseph Bramlett Betting Profile: The American Express
After he finished 54th in this tournament in 2023, Joseph Bramlett has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 The American Express in La Quinta, California January 18-21.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Bramlett's average finish has been 44th, and his average score -12, over his last four appearances at The American Express.
- Bramlett last played at The American Express in 2023, finishing 54th with a score of -13.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
- Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.
Bramlett's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Bramlett has not finished in the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Bramlett finished 52nd in his only finish over his last five events.
- In his last five tournaments, he finished -7 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Joseph Bramlett has averaged 300.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Bramlett is averaging -1.442 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bramlett has an average of -0.852 in his past five tournaments.
Bramlett's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Bramlett's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.226 last season ranked 54th on TOUR, and his 51.9% driving accuracy average ranked 180th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bramlett ranked 37th on TOUR with an average of 0.368 per round. Additionally, he ranked 63rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.33%.
- On the greens, Bramlett registered a -0.297 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 160th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 124th with a putts-per-round average of 29.16, and he ranked 86th by breaking par 22.08% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|18
|312.4
|300.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|63
|68.33%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|124
|29.16
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|86
|22.08%
|18.98%
|Bogey Avoidance
|69
|13.61%
|14.35%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Bramlett's Best Finishes
- Bramlett teed off in 25 tournaments last season, collecting three top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 15 times.
- Last season Bramlett put up his best performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links. He shot -12 and finished seventh (six shots back of the winner).
- Bramlett's 489 points last season ranked him 89th in the FedExCup standings.
Bramlett's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.817.
- Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, as he posted a 6.626 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett's best effort last season was at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.340 (he finished ninth in that tournament).
- At the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, Bramlett posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.235, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 19th in that event.
- Bramlett posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.643) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023. That ranked 10th in the field.
Bramlett's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.226
|0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.368
|1.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|54
|0.157
|0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|160
|-0.297
|-1.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.454
|-0.852
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Bramlett's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|12
|68-71-70-70
|-9
|54
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|45
|71-71-70-70
|-6
|9
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|63
|65-72-68-74
|-5
|4
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|9
|70-65-70-69
|-6
|66
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|64
|68-69-72-69
|-4
|4
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|54
|68-69-68-69
|-6
|6
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|54
|66-70-68-71
|-13
|6
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|69-71-71-73
|-4
|55
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|7
|68-67-71-69
|-12
|83
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|55
|65-73-74-68
|E
|6
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|36
|71-72-71-71
|+1
|16
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|10
|68-70-67-66
|-13
|65
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|40
|72-69-72-69
|-2
|15
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|19
|68-67-67-66
|-16
|44
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|73-70-70-75
|E
|51
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of The American Express.
