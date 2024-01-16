Patton Kizzire Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, as he put up a 2.916 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.160. He finished 38th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire's best performance last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 3.221 mark ranked in the field.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, Kizzire recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.319, which ranked 12th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 65th.