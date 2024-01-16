PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
43M AGO

Patton Kizzire Betting Profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Patton Kizzire hits the links in the 2024 The American Express January 18-21 after a 13th-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii in his most recent tournament.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • Kizzire's average finish has been 34th, and his average score -12, over his last five appearances at The American Express.
    • Kizzire finished 11th (with a score of -22) in his most recent appearance at The American Express (in 2023).
    • Jon Rahm finished with 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Rahm also posted numbers of 315.8 in average driving distance (11th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (25th).

    Kizzire's Recent Performances

    • Kizzire has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Kizzire has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score of -12 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Patton Kizzire has averaged 305.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kizzire is averaging -0.562 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kizzire is averaging 2.851 Strokes Gained: Total.
    

    Kizzire's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kizzire posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.266 (157th) last season, while his average driving distance of 300.8 yards ranked 90th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kizzire ranked 111th on TOUR with a mark of -0.029.
    • On the greens, Kizzire's -0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 117th last season, while he averaged 28.91 putts per round (79th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance90300.8305.2
    Greens in Regulation %11066.67%78.89%
    Putts Per Round7928.9129.7
    Par Breakers4123.39%26.94%
    Bogey Avoidance12714.50%8.89%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Kizzire's Best Finishes

    • Kizzire teed off in 33 tournaments last season, collecting two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 33 events, he made the cut 19 times (57.6%).
    • Last season Kizzire's best performance came when he shot -3 and finished 10th at the Valspar Championship.
    • Kizzire collected 303 points last season, ranking 126th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kizzire's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, as he put up a 2.916 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.160. He finished 38th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire's best performance last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 3.221 mark ranked in the field.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, Kizzire recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.319, which ranked 12th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 65th.
    • Kizzire delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.681) at the Valspar Championship in March 2023, a performance that ranked him 10th in the field.

    Kizzire's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee157-0.2662.389
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green111-0.0290.841
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1030.0310.183
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting117-0.116-0.562
    Average Strokes Gained: Total153-0.3802.851

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Kizzire's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open7567-69-71-74-32
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship1065-65-67-71-1665
    November 17-20The RSM Classic3567-68-70-67-1020
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii7667-70-72-73+22
    January 19-22The American Express1169-63-67-67-2261
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-75+1--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC71-76+5--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC71-74+3--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC70-77+3--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship6574-71-74-70+14
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1068-73-67-73-364
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open6473-70-74-77+64
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3170-65-69-73-721
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-71-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC77-74+9--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3066-70-64-70-1426
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4869-69-73-71+29
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3871-70-74-68-516
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC67-75+2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-69-3--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship6267-71-75-69-63
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-70+2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-72+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5671-68-73-72-4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-69-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4670-66-69-70-9--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1569-69-63-69-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3769-66-66-71-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4468-69-65-69-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

