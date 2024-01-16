Patton Kizzire Betting Profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Patton Kizzire hits the links in the 2024 The American Express January 18-21 after a 13th-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii in his most recent tournament.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Kizzire's average finish has been 34th, and his average score -12, over his last five appearances at The American Express.
- Kizzire finished 11th (with a score of -22) in his most recent appearance at The American Express (in 2023).
- Jon Rahm finished with 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm also posted numbers of 315.8 in average driving distance (11th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (25th).
Kizzire's Recent Performances
- Kizzire has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Kizzire has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score of -12 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Patton Kizzire has averaged 305.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Kizzire is averaging -0.562 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kizzire is averaging 2.851 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kizzire's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kizzire posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.266 (157th) last season, while his average driving distance of 300.8 yards ranked 90th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kizzire ranked 111th on TOUR with a mark of -0.029.
- On the greens, Kizzire's -0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 117th last season, while he averaged 28.91 putts per round (79th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|90
|300.8
|305.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|110
|66.67%
|78.89%
|Putts Per Round
|79
|28.91
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|41
|23.39%
|26.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|127
|14.50%
|8.89%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Kizzire's Best Finishes
- Kizzire teed off in 33 tournaments last season, collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 33 events, he made the cut 19 times (57.6%).
- Last season Kizzire's best performance came when he shot -3 and finished 10th at the Valspar Championship.
- Kizzire collected 303 points last season, ranking 126th in the FedExCup standings.
Kizzire's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, as he put up a 2.916 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.160. He finished 38th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire's best performance last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 3.221 mark ranked in the field.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, Kizzire recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.319, which ranked 12th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 65th.
- Kizzire delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.681) at the Valspar Championship in March 2023, a performance that ranked him 10th in the field.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|157
|-0.266
|2.389
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.029
|0.841
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|103
|0.031
|0.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.116
|-0.562
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-0.380
|2.851
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Kizzire's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|75
|67-69-71-74
|-3
|2
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|65-65-67-71
|-16
|65
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|35
|67-68-70-67
|-10
|20
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|76
|67-70-72-73
|+2
|2
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|11
|69-63-67-67
|-22
|61
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|65
|74-71-74-70
|+1
|4
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|10
|68-73-67-73
|-3
|64
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|64
|73-70-74-77
|+6
|4
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|70-65-69-73
|-7
|21
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|30
|66-70-64-70
|-14
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|48
|69-69-73-71
|+2
|9
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|38
|71-70-74-68
|-5
|16
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-75
|+2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|62
|67-71-75-69
|-6
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|56
|71-68-73-72
|-4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|70-66-69-70
|-9
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|69-69-63-69
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|69-66-66-71
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|68-69-65-69
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.