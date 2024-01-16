Nick Taylor Betting Profile: The American Express

Taylor has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

Over his last five tournaments, Taylor has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.

Nick Taylor has averaged 295.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Taylor is averaging 1.238 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.