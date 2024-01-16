Nick Taylor Betting Profile: The American Express
Nick Taylor hits the links in the 2024 The American Express January 18-21 coming off a seventh-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii in his most recent competition.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Over his last five trips to The American Express, Taylor has an average score of -9, with an average finish of 38th.
- Taylor last played at The American Express in 2023, missing the cut with a score of -6.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 315.8 (11th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (25th).
Taylor's Recent Performances
- Taylor has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Over his last five tournaments, Taylor has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
- Nick Taylor has averaged 295.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor is averaging 1.238 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor is averaging 1.371 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Taylor put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.123 last season, which ranked 128th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (293.7 yards) ranked 155th, and his 58.5% driving accuracy average ranked 113th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Taylor ranked 36th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.370, while he ranked 144th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.59%.
- On the greens, Taylor delivered a 0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 52nd on TOUR, while he ranked 18th with a putts-per-round average of 28.28. He broke par 22.82% of the time (62nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|155
|293.7
|295.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|144
|65.59%
|71.67%
|Putts Per Round
|18
|28.28
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|62
|22.82%
|23.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|102
|14.10%
|10.56%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Taylor's Best Finishes
- Taylor last season participated in 29 tournaments, picking up one win with two top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 65.5%.
- Last season Taylor's best performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he took home the title with a score of -23.
- Taylor accumulated 1463 points last season, which placed him 12th in the FedExCup standings.
Taylor's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.556 (he finished 15th in that event).
- Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 6.823 mark ranked third in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best performance last season was in September 2022 at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.628. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.355). That ranked fourth in the field.
- Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.895) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023. That ranked second in the field.
Taylor's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.123
|-0.925
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.370
|-0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|48
|0.181
|1.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.241
|1.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.670
|1.371
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Taylor's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|69-69-73-70
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|69-67-65-65
|-14
|85
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of The American Express.
