43M AGO

Michael Block Betting Profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Michael Block didn't fare well the last time he took the course in The American Express in 2023, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at La Quinta Country Club.

    Latest odds for Block at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • Over Block's last two visits to the The American Express, he has failed to make the cut each time.
    • Block last played at The American Express in 2023, missing the cut with a score of -7.
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st).
    • Rahm also posted numbers of 315.8 in average driving distance (11th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (25th).

    Block's Recent Performances

    • Block has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Block has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He finished with a score of +1 in his only recent appearance.
    • In terms of driving distance, Michael Block has averaged 283.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Block has an average of 1.490 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Block is averaging -1.070 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Block .

    Block's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-285.0283.4
    Greens in Regulation %-56.67%54.63%
    Putts Per Round-27.9328.3
    Par Breakers-16.67%14.81%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.93%17.13%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Block's Best Finishes

    • Block participated in six tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
    • In those six events, he made the cut one time (16.7%).
    • Last season Block put up his best performance at the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club. He shot +1 and finished 15th (10 shots back of the winner).

    Block's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.796
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.574
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.490
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.070

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Block's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC65-71-73-7--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-73+3--
    May 18-21PGA Championship1570-70-70-71+1--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC81-74+15--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC77-69+2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-76+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Block as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

