Michael Block Betting Profile: The American Express

Block has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Over his last five tournaments, Block has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He finished with a score of +1 in his only recent appearance.

In terms of driving distance, Michael Block has averaged 283.4 yards in his past five starts.

Block has an average of 1.490 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.