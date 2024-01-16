Justin Thomas Betting Profile: The American Express

Thomas has finished in the top five twice over his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Over his last five tournaments, Thomas has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has carded an average score of -11 over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Justin Thomas has averaged 319.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

Thomas is averaging 1.968 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.