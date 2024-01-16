PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Justin Thomas Betting Profile: The American Express

Betting Profile

Justin Thomas Betting Profile: The American Express

    Justin Thomas enters play January 18-21 in the 2024 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club following a third-place finish in the Hero World Challenge, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Thomas at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • This is Thomas' first time competing at The American Express in the past five years.
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st).
    • Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.

    Thomas' Recent Performances

    • Thomas has finished in the top five twice over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Thomas has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has carded an average score of -11 over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Justin Thomas has averaged 319.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Thomas is averaging 1.968 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Thomas is averaging 6.482 Strokes Gained: Total.
    

    Thomas' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance38308.5319.8
    Greens in Regulation %14065.74%46.53%
    Putts Per Round9028.9629.2
    Par Breakers1026.16%23.61%
    Bogey Avoidance17716.13%6.94%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Thomas' Best Finishes

    • Thomas last season played 23 tournaments, earning four top-five finishes and collecting six finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
    • Last season Thomas' best performance came at the Hero World Challenge. He shot -16 and finished third in that event.
    • Thomas placed 71st in the FedExCup standings with 608 points last season.

    Thomas' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.1981.579
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.3621.347
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green40.4362.601
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.1611.968
    Average Strokes Gained: Total270.8366.482

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Thomas' Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina4068-73-72-69-214
    December 1-4Hero World Challenge572-70-66-70-10--
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of Champions2570-70-67-70-1539
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open2568-74-73-72-132
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open471-68-67-65-13135
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational2068-73-69-69-543
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2172-67-72-74-346
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship6073-73-71-71E5
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1069-70-72-70-364
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC70-78+4--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage2569-68-72-66-933
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship1468-67-70-71-854
    May 18-21PGA Championship6572-73-75-72+124
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC73-81+14--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship970-64-62-67-1773
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC76-69+1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6068-69-69-73-15
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC82-71+11--
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-71-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1270-65-66-68-1163
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship569-67-65-72-15--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge370-67-68-67-16--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

