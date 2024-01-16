Justin Thomas Betting Profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Justin Thomas enters play January 18-21 in the 2024 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club following a third-place finish in the Hero World Challenge, which was his last competition.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- This is Thomas' first time competing at The American Express in the past five years.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st).
- Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.
Thomas' Recent Performances
- Thomas has finished in the top five twice over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Thomas has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has carded an average score of -11 over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Justin Thomas has averaged 319.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Thomas is averaging 1.968 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Thomas is averaging 6.482 Strokes Gained: Total.
Thomas' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|38
|308.5
|319.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|140
|65.74%
|46.53%
|Putts Per Round
|90
|28.96
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|10
|26.16%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|177
|16.13%
|6.94%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Thomas' Best Finishes
- Thomas last season played 23 tournaments, earning four top-five finishes and collecting six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
- Last season Thomas' best performance came at the Hero World Challenge. He shot -16 and finished third in that event.
- Thomas placed 71st in the FedExCup standings with 608 points last season.
Thomas' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.198
|1.579
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.362
|1.347
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|4
|0.436
|2.601
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.161
|1.968
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.836
|6.482
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Thomas' Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|40
|68-73-72-69
|-2
|14
|December 1-4
|Hero World Challenge
|5
|72-70-66-70
|-10
|--
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|25
|70-70-67-70
|-15
|39
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|68-74-73-72
|-1
|32
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|4
|71-68-67-65
|-13
|135
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|20
|68-73-69-69
|-5
|43
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|72-67-72-74
|-3
|46
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|60
|73-73-71-71
|E
|5
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|10
|69-70-72-70
|-3
|64
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|25
|69-68-72-66
|-9
|33
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|14
|68-67-70-71
|-8
|54
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|65
|72-73-75-72
|+12
|4
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-81
|+14
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|9
|70-64-62-67
|-17
|73
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|60
|68-69-69-73
|-1
|5
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|82-71
|+11
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|70-65-66-68
|-11
|63
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|5
|69-67-65-72
|-15
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|3
|70-67-68-67
|-16
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.