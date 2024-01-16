Andrew Putnam Betting Profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Andrew Putnam finished 36th in The American Express in 2023, shooting a -16 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher January 18-21 at La Quinta Country Club in La Quinta, California.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Over his last four trips to The American Express, Putnam has an average score of -15, with an average finish of 20th.
- Putnam finished 36th (with a score of -16) in his most recent appearance at The American Express (in 2023).
- With numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm averaged 315.8 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.
Putnam's Recent Performances
- Putnam has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Putnam has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score of -17 across his last five events.
- Andrew Putnam has averaged 285.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam is averaging -0.286 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Putnam is averaging -0.394 Strokes Gained: Total.
Putnam's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Putnam's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.411 last season ranked 174th on TOUR, and his 64.4% driving accuracy average ranked 33rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Putnam ranked 25th on TOUR with a mark of 0.476.
- On the greens, Putnam's 0.513 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 12th on TOUR last season, and his 29.05 putts-per-round average ranked 106th. He broke par 20.97% of the time (138th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|183
|284.7
|285.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|23
|69.72%
|82.64%
|Putts Per Round
|106
|29.05
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|138
|20.97%
|26.04%
|Bogey Avoidance
|10
|11.71%
|6.60%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Putnam's Best Finishes
- Putnam last season played 31 tournaments, earning four top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 31 tournaments, he had a 77.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (24 cuts made).
- Last season Putnam had his best performance at the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante. He shot -22 and finished fifth (five shots back of the winner).
- With 918 points last season, Putnam ranked 41st in the FedExCup standings.
Putnam's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.218.
- Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 5.633 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam's best mark last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.873.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, Putnam delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 10.536, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- Putnam delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.176) in June 2023 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
Putnam's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|174
|-0.411
|0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.476
|0.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|73
|0.102
|-0.729
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|0.513
|-0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.681
|-0.394
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Putnam's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|40
|74-71-67-64
|-16
|20
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|68-65-70-64
|-13
|70
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.