Andrew Putnam Betting Profile: The American Express

Putnam has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Over his last five appearances, Putnam has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has an average score of -17 across his last five events.

Andrew Putnam has averaged 285.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Putnam is averaging -0.286 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.