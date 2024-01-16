Chez Reavie Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.797 (he finished 41st in that tournament).

Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 7.749 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie's best performance last season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.320 (he finished 40th in that tournament).

At the Travelers Championship in June 2023, Reavie delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.529), which ranked fourth in the field.