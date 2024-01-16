Chez Reavie Betting Profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 12: Chez Reavie of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Chez Reavie hits the links in the 2024 The American Express January 18-21 in La Quinta, California. He is trying for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Reavie's average finish has been 12th, and his average score -13, over his last five appearances at The American Express.
- In 2023, Reavie missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st).
- Rahm averaged 315.8 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.
Reavie's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Reavie has an average finish of 69th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Chez Reavie has averaged 288.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Reavie is averaging -2.545 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Reavie is averaging -4.313 Strokes Gained: Total.
Reavie's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Reavie's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.229 last season ranked 153rd on TOUR, and his 65.8% driving accuracy average ranked 20th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Reavie sported a 0.367 mark (38th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Reavie delivered a -0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 168th with a putts-per-round average of 29.57, and he ranked 176th by breaking par 19.68% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|178
|288.4
|288.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|55
|68.52%
|74.21%
|Putts Per Round
|168
|29.57
|31.1
|Par Breakers
|176
|19.68%
|20.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|68
|13.60%
|15.08%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Reavie's Best Finishes
- Reavie last season played 31 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 31 events, he made the cut 17 times (54.8%).
- Last season Reavie's best performance came at the Travelers Championship, where he shot -19 and finished fourth.
- Reavie ranked 95th in the FedExCup standings with 464 points last season.
Reavie's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.797 (he finished 41st in that tournament).
- Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 7.749 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie's best performance last season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.320 (he finished 40th in that tournament).
- At the Travelers Championship in June 2023, Reavie delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.529), which ranked fourth in the field.
- Reavie delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.730) in June 2023 at the Travelers Championship, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
Reavie's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.229
|-1.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.367
|-0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|163
|-0.213
|-0.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.124
|-2.545
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.199
|-4.313
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Reavie's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|45
|74-69-68-67
|-2
|9
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|72
|75-69-76-73
|+9
|3
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75
|+4
|--
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|35
|71-73-73-68
|-7
|23
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|41
|67-67-69-69
|-8
|12
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|71-74-72
|+1
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-79
|+7
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|6
|69-72-72-65
|-10
|92
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|11
|72-66-65-69
|-12
|63
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|49
|68-68-74-69
|-5
|8
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|76-68-71-71
|+6
|14
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|67-69-75-70
|+1
|13
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|58
|72-72-76-77
|+9
|6
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|72-71-73-65
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|4
|64-63-63-71
|-19
|115
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|29
|69-70-65-71
|-13
|27
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|69-68-68-69
|-10
|18
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|71-67-66-69
|-7
|29
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|66
|73-68-70-77
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|72
|67-70-70-74
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of The American Express.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.