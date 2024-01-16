PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
37M AGO

Chez Reavie Betting Profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 12: Chez Reavie of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Chez Reavie hits the links in the 2024 The American Express January 18-21 in La Quinta, California. He is trying for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Reavie at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • Reavie's average finish has been 12th, and his average score -13, over his last five appearances at The American Express.
    • In 2023, Reavie missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st).
    • Rahm averaged 315.8 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.

    Reavie's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Reavie has an average finish of 69th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Reavie has an average finishing position of 69th in his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Chez Reavie has averaged 288.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Reavie is averaging -2.545 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Reavie is averaging -4.313 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Reavie's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Reavie's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.229 last season ranked 153rd on TOUR, and his 65.8% driving accuracy average ranked 20th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Reavie sported a 0.367 mark (38th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Reavie delivered a -0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 168th with a putts-per-round average of 29.57, and he ranked 176th by breaking par 19.68% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance178288.4288.9
    Greens in Regulation %5568.52%74.21%
    Putts Per Round16829.5731.1
    Par Breakers17619.68%20.24%
    Bogey Avoidance6813.60%15.08%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Reavie's Best Finishes

    • Reavie last season played 31 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 31 events, he made the cut 17 times (54.8%).
    • Last season Reavie's best performance came at the Travelers Championship, where he shot -19 and finished fourth.
    • Reavie ranked 95th in the FedExCup standings with 464 points last season.

    Reavie's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.797 (he finished 41st in that tournament).
    • Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 7.749 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie's best performance last season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.320 (he finished 40th in that tournament).
    • At the Travelers Championship in June 2023, Reavie delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.529), which ranked fourth in the field.
    • Reavie delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.730) in June 2023 at the Travelers Championship, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

    Reavie's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee153-0.229-1.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.367-0.178
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green163-0.213-0.329
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting122-0.124-2.545
    Average Strokes Gained: Total128-0.199-4.313

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Reavie's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC75-76+7--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC71-75+4--
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4574-69-68-67-29
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina7275-69-76-73+93
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75+4--
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of Champions3571-73-73-68-723
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii4167-67-69-69-812
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC71-74-72+1--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC74-70+2--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC75-73+6--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-79+7--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-76+4--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open669-72-72-65-1092
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1172-66-65-69-1263
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta4968-68-74-69-58
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    May 18-21PGA Championship4076-68-71-71+614
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4067-69-75-70+113
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5872-72-76-77+96
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2572-71-73-65-730
    June 22-25Travelers Championship464-63-63-71-19115
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2969-70-65-71-1327
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3569-68-68-69-1018
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-74+1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2771-67-66-69-729
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6673-68-70-77E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC75-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship7267-70-70-74-7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

