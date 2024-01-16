Cam Davis Betting Profile: The American Express
Cam Davis will compete in the 2024 The American Express from January 18-21 after a 30th-place finish in Honolulu, Hawaii at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Davis' average finish has been 16th, and his average score -17, over his last three appearances at The American Express.
- Davis missed the cut (with a score of -3) in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2023.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st).
- Rahm also posted numbers of 315.8 in average driving distance (11th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (25th).
Davis' Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Davis has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- Davis has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has an average score of -12 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Cam Davis has averaged 311.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Davis has an average of 5.023 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Davis is averaging 4.669 Strokes Gained: Total.
Davis' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Davis posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.514 (17th) last season, while his average driving distance of 311.0 yards ranked 26th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Davis sported a 0.160 mark (75th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Davis delivered a -0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 123rd on TOUR, while he ranked 91st with a putts-per-round average of 28.97. He broke par 22.89% of the time (59th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|26
|311.0
|311.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|79
|67.77%
|71.94%
|Putts Per Round
|91
|28.97
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|59
|22.89%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|65
|13.55%
|8.89%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Davis' Best Finishes
- Davis played 28 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting eight finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
- Last season Davis had his best performance at the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course). He shot -17 and finished third (four shots back of the winner).
- Davis collected 685 points last season, ranking 62nd in the FedExCup standings.
Davis' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Davis posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Travelers Championship, ranking second in the field at 4.629. In that event, he finished 33rd.
- Davis' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.923 (he finished 10th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis' best effort last season was at the Fortinet Championship, where his 5.519 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Davis recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.400, which was his best last season. That ranked sixth in the field.
- Davis recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.226) at the Fortinet Championship (September 2023), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.
Davis' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|17
|0.514
|1.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.160
|-1.373
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|46
|0.191
|-0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.127
|5.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.738
|4.669
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Davis' Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|75-68-73-65
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|62-70-70-69
|-9
|21
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of The American Express.
