Cam Davis Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Davis posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Travelers Championship, ranking second in the field at 4.629. In that event, he finished 33rd.

Davis' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.923 (he finished 10th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis' best effort last season was at the Fortinet Championship, where his 5.519 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Davis recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.400, which was his best last season. That ranked sixth in the field.