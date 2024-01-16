Austin Eckroat Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Eckroat produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking eighth in the field at 3.684. In that tournament, he finished 49th.

Eckroat delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking 14th in the field at 4.338. In that event, he finished 54th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best effort last season was in May 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.251. He finished 64th in that tournament.

At the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, Eckroat posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.340, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that tournament).