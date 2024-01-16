Austin Eckroat Betting Profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Austin Eckroat hits the links January 18-21 in the 2024 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club following a 42nd-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was his last tournament.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Eckroat has played The American Express once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of -2 and missing the cut.
- With numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (25th).
Eckroat's Recent Performances
- Eckroat has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- Eckroat has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -9.
- In terms of driving distance, Austin Eckroat has averaged 308.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Eckroat is averaging -0.525 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Eckroat is averaging 1.548 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Eckroat's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Eckroat posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.363 last season, which ranked 34th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (301.1 yards) ranked 88th, and his 64.3% driving accuracy average ranked 34th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Eckroat had a 0.015 mark (102nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Eckroat registered a 0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 100th with a putts-per-round average of 29.02, and he ranked 121st by breaking par 21.43% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|88
|301.1
|308.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|93
|67.35%
|75.62%
|Putts Per Round
|100
|29.02
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|121
|21.43%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|53
|13.21%
|10.49%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Eckroat's Best Finishes
- Eckroat took part in 31 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 31 events, he made the cut 17 times.
- Last season Eckroat's best performance came at the AT&T Byron Nelson. He shot -22 and finished second in that event.
- With 594 points last season, Eckroat ranked 74th in the FedExCup standings.
Eckroat's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Eckroat produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking eighth in the field at 3.684. In that tournament, he finished 49th.
- Eckroat delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking 14th in the field at 4.338. In that event, he finished 54th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best effort last season was in May 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.251. He finished 64th in that tournament.
- At the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, Eckroat posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.340, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
- Eckroat delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.637) at the AT&T Byron Nelson (May 2023), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.363
|1.903
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|0.015
|0.871
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|131
|-0.049
|-0.700
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.103
|-0.525
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.432
|1.548
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Eckroat's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|64
|69-70-71-77
|-1
|4
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|54
|71-71-70-71
|-5
|6
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|60
|71-66-68-70
|-9
|5
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|69-68-67-69
|-11
|17
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|12
|66-66-68-68
|-12
|54
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|72-74-68
|-2
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|72-71-74
|+2
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|5
|69-69-66-68
|-16
|65
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|49
|72-67-72-68
|-5
|8
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|70-70-75-72
|+3
|4
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|2
|69-65-63-65
|-22
|245
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|69-66-72-71
|-2
|49
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|69-72-72-77
|+2
|26
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|10
|71-68-73-65
|-3
|75
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|67-65-68-67
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|65
|71-67-72-70
|E
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|68
|73-74-71-70
|+8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|69-69-65-68
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|65-68-66-65
|-18
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.