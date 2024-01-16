PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Austin Eckroat Betting Profile: The American Express

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Austin Eckroat hits the links January 18-21 in the 2024 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club following a 42nd-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Eckroat at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • Eckroat has played The American Express once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of -2 and missing the cut.
    • With numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (25th).

    Eckroat's Recent Performances

    • Eckroat has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • Eckroat has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -9.
    • In terms of driving distance, Austin Eckroat has averaged 308.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Eckroat is averaging -0.525 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Eckroat is averaging 1.548 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Eckroat's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Eckroat posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.363 last season, which ranked 34th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (301.1 yards) ranked 88th, and his 64.3% driving accuracy average ranked 34th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Eckroat had a 0.015 mark (102nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Eckroat registered a 0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 100th with a putts-per-round average of 29.02, and he ranked 121st by breaking par 21.43% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance88301.1308.6
    Greens in Regulation %9367.35%75.62%
    Putts Per Round10029.0230.5
    Par Breakers12121.43%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance5313.21%10.49%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Eckroat's Best Finishes

    • Eckroat took part in 31 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 31 events, he made the cut 17 times.
    • Last season Eckroat's best performance came at the AT&T Byron Nelson. He shot -22 and finished second in that event.
    • With 594 points last season, Eckroat ranked 74th in the FedExCup standings.

    Eckroat's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Eckroat produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking eighth in the field at 3.684. In that tournament, he finished 49th.
    • Eckroat delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking 14th in the field at 4.338. In that event, he finished 54th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best effort last season was in May 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.251. He finished 64th in that tournament.
    • At the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, Eckroat posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.340, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
    • Eckroat delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.637) at the AT&T Byron Nelson (May 2023), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.3631.903
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1020.0150.871
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green131-0.049-0.700
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting760.103-0.525
    Average Strokes Gained: Total650.4321.548

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Eckroat's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship6469-70-71-77-14
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship5471-71-70-71-56
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open6071-66-68-70-95
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC68-72-2--
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship3869-68-67-69-1117
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii1266-66-68-68-1254
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC72-74-68-2--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC72-71-74+2--
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC74-69+3--
    March 2-5Puerto Rico OpenMC72-73+1--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship569-69-66-68-1665
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC75-72+3--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta4972-67-72-68-58
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship6470-70-75-72+34
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson269-65-63-65-22245
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1669-66-72-71-249
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3069-72-72-77+226
    June 15-18U.S. Open1071-68-73-65-375
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2467-65-68-67-1334
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-70E--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6571-67-72-70E4
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-70+2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-69-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6873-74-71-70+8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2369-69-65-68-17--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic865-68-66-65-18--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of The American Express.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

