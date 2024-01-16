PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
34M AGO

Andrew Landry Betting Profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 10: Andrew Landry of the United States hits a tee shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 10, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 10: Andrew Landry of the United States hits a tee shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 10, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

    Andrew Landry seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 The American Express. He finished 68th at the par-72 La Quinta Country Club in 2023.

    Latest odds for Landry at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • Landry has played The American Express four times of late, with one win. His average score has been -11, and his average finish has been 44th.
    • Landry last played at The American Express in 2023, finishing 68th with a score of -5.
    • Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
    • En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 315.8 (11th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (25th).

    Landry's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Landry has an average finish of 51st.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
    • Landry has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five events.
    • Andrew Landry has averaged 283.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Landry has an average of -0.963 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Landry has an average of -1.838 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Landry .

    Landry's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance178288.4283.8
    Greens in Regulation %17564.03%73.93%
    Putts Per Round6928.8131.1
    Par Breakers18718.96%20.94%
    Bogey Avoidance13314.58%11.97%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Landry's Best Finishes

    • Landry played 28 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 28 tournaments, he had a 46.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
    • Last season Landry's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he shot -6 and finished 40th.
    • Landry collected 49 points last season, placing 217th in the FedExCup standings.

    Landry's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.208-1.469
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green193-0.9112.314
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green168-0.271-1.719
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.075-0.963
    Average Strokes Gained: Total187-1.315-1.838

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Landry's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship5570-70-72-73-36
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open7372-66-71-71-43
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-75+4--
    November 17-20The RSM Classic6775-63-72-71-14
    January 19-22The American Express6868-66-70-79-53
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC72+1--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC72-79+9--
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC74-72+6--
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open4071-69-72-70-69
    March 16-19Valspar Championship4571-72-71-72+28
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-69E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC76-78+12--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC75-72+5--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5773-69-77-68-15
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6767-68-75-72+24
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic6471-63-72-75-74
    July 6-9John Deere Classic6169-69-69-71-65
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    July 27-303M OpenMC75-71+4--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-74+8--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4572-69-69-72-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5670-67-73-72-6--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC75-68+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4566-69-70-68-11--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC77+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Landry as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.