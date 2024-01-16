Andrew Landry Betting Profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 10: Andrew Landry of the United States hits a tee shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 10, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)
Andrew Landry seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 The American Express. He finished 68th at the par-72 La Quinta Country Club in 2023.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Landry has played The American Express four times of late, with one win. His average score has been -11, and his average finish has been 44th.
- Landry last played at The American Express in 2023, finishing 68th with a score of -5.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 315.8 (11th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (25th).
Landry's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Landry has an average finish of 51st.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Landry has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five events.
- Andrew Landry has averaged 283.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Landry has an average of -0.963 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Landry has an average of -1.838 in his past five tournaments.
Landry's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|178
|288.4
|283.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|175
|64.03%
|73.93%
|Putts Per Round
|69
|28.81
|31.1
|Par Breakers
|187
|18.96%
|20.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|133
|14.58%
|11.97%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Landry's Best Finishes
- Landry played 28 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 tournaments, he had a 46.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- Last season Landry's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he shot -6 and finished 40th.
- Landry collected 49 points last season, placing 217th in the FedExCup standings.
Landry's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.208
|-1.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|193
|-0.911
|2.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|168
|-0.271
|-1.719
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.075
|-0.963
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|187
|-1.315
|-1.838
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Landry's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|55
|70-70-72-73
|-3
|6
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|73
|72-66-71-71
|-4
|3
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|67
|75-63-72-71
|-1
|4
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|68
|68-66-70-79
|-5
|3
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|72
|+1
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-79
|+9
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|40
|71-69-72-70
|-6
|9
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|71-72-71-72
|+2
|8
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|76-78
|+12
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|73-69-77-68
|-1
|5
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|67
|67-68-75-72
|+2
|4
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|64
|71-63-72-75
|-7
|4
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|61
|69-69-69-71
|-6
|5
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|72-69-69-72
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|56
|70-67-73-72
|-6
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|66-69-70-68
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|77
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Landry as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.