Andrew Landry Betting Profile: The American Express

In his last five appearances, Landry has an average finish of 51st.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.

Landry has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five events.

Andrew Landry has averaged 283.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Landry has an average of -0.963 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.