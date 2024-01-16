PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
34M AGO

Adam Schenk Betting Profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Schenk Betting Profile: The American Express

    In his competition at The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii, Adam Schenk posted a 29th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 The American Express trying for a better finish.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • Schenk's average finish has been 26th, and his average score -13, over his last four appearances at The American Express.
    • In 2023, Schenk missed the cut (with a score of +8) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
    • Jon Rahm finished with 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Rahm averaged 315.8 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.

    Schenk's Recent Performances

    • Schenk has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Schenk has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -10 in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Adam Schenk has averaged 309.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Schenk is averaging -0.312 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schenk is averaging 1.662 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Schenk's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Schenk had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.056 last season, which ranked 85th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (305.6 yards) ranked 54th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Schenk sported a 0.293 mark (48th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Schenk's 0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 36th last season, and his 29.21 putts-per-round average ranked 133rd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance54305.6309.3
    Greens in Regulation %8167.74%77.16%
    Putts Per Round13329.2130.2
    Par Breakers14020.92%23.77%
    Bogey Avoidance5513.40%11.11%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Schenk's Best Finishes

    • Schenk took part in 36 tournaments last season, earning three top-five finishes and collecting seven finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 36 events, he made the cut 23 times.
    • Last season Schenk's best performance came when he shot -9 and finished second at the Valspar Championship.
    • Schenk compiled 1213 points last season, which placed him 24th in the FedExCup standings.

    Schenk's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Schenk put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking 10th in the field at 2.794. In that event, he finished seventh.
    • Schenk posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking fifth in the field at 6.262. In that tournament, he finished seventh.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best performance last season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.909 (he finished 31st in that event).
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Schenk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.572, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished 23rd.
    • Schenk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.681) in March 2023 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked second in the field.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee850.0560.403
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.2931.930
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1120.001-0.367
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting360.344-0.312
    Average Strokes Gained: Total410.6941.662

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Schenk's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship5569-72-70-74-36
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open1269-66-67-66-1661
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1665-70-68-69-847
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship2963-66-76-69-1026
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC72-72+4--
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii6770-68-71-68-33
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC77-76-71+8--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open2071-73-68-74-241
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3768-75-70-69-518
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open2370-67-71-70-635
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational5069-70-72-73E8
    February 23-26The Honda Classic4267-68-71-72-211
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3168-75-72-72-128
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship266-69-70-70-9300
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3171-69-69-68-721
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-68E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC68-71-3--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-79+13--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge266-67-67-72-23300
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday775-71-68-71-392
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC75-69+4--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic765-68-69-66-2090
    July 6-9John Deere Classic465-66-67-68-18123
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC79-75+12--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6473-65-70-72E4
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship669-66-68-66-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship3472-69-68-72+184
    August 24-27TOUR Championship963-70-69-69-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-68-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5173-73-69-70+5--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1968-66-67-65-16--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

