Adam Schenk Betting Profile: The American Express
In his competition at The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii, Adam Schenk posted a 29th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 The American Express trying for a better finish.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Schenk's average finish has been 26th, and his average score -13, over his last four appearances at The American Express.
- In 2023, Schenk missed the cut (with a score of +8) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
- Jon Rahm finished with 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm averaged 315.8 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.
Schenk's Recent Performances
- Schenk has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Schenk has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -10 in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Adam Schenk has averaged 309.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk is averaging -0.312 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk is averaging 1.662 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Schenk had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.056 last season, which ranked 85th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (305.6 yards) ranked 54th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Schenk sported a 0.293 mark (48th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Schenk's 0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 36th last season, and his 29.21 putts-per-round average ranked 133rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|54
|305.6
|309.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|81
|67.74%
|77.16%
|Putts Per Round
|133
|29.21
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|140
|20.92%
|23.77%
|Bogey Avoidance
|55
|13.40%
|11.11%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Schenk's Best Finishes
- Schenk took part in 36 tournaments last season, earning three top-five finishes and collecting seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 36 events, he made the cut 23 times.
- Last season Schenk's best performance came when he shot -9 and finished second at the Valspar Championship.
- Schenk compiled 1213 points last season, which placed him 24th in the FedExCup standings.
Schenk's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Schenk put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking 10th in the field at 2.794. In that event, he finished seventh.
- Schenk posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking fifth in the field at 6.262. In that tournament, he finished seventh.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best performance last season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.909 (he finished 31st in that event).
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Schenk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.572, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished 23rd.
- Schenk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.681) in March 2023 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked second in the field.
Schenk's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|85
|0.056
|0.403
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.293
|1.930
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|112
|0.001
|-0.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.344
|-0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.694
|1.662
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Schenk's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|55
|69-72-70-74
|-3
|6
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|12
|69-66-67-66
|-16
|61
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|65-70-68-69
|-8
|47
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|63-66-76-69
|-10
|26
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|67
|70-68-71-68
|-3
|3
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|77-76-71
|+8
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|71-73-68-74
|-2
|41
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|37
|68-75-70-69
|-5
|18
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|23
|70-67-71-70
|-6
|35
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|50
|69-70-72-73
|E
|8
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|42
|67-68-71-72
|-2
|11
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|31
|68-75-72-72
|-1
|28
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|2
|66-69-70-70
|-9
|300
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|71-69-69-68
|-7
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-79
|+13
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|2
|66-67-67-72
|-23
|300
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|7
|75-71-68-71
|-3
|92
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|7
|65-68-69-66
|-20
|90
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|4
|65-66-67-68
|-18
|123
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-75
|+12
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|73-65-70-72
|E
|4
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|69-66-68-66
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|34
|72-69-68-72
|+1
|84
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|63-70-69-69
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|73-73-69-70
|+5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|68-66-67-65
|-16
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of The American Express.
