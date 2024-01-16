Adam Schenk Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Schenk put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking 10th in the field at 2.794. In that event, he finished seventh.

Schenk posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking fifth in the field at 6.262. In that tournament, he finished seventh.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best performance last season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.909 (he finished 31st in that event).

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Schenk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.572, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished 23rd.