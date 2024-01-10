PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Zac Blair Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 03: Zac Blair of the United States hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 03, 2023 in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Zac Blair looks for better results in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii after he placed 48th shooting -7 in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Blair at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In his last three appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Blair has an average finish of 56th, and an average score of -4.
    • Blair last participated in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023, finishing 48th with a score of -7.
    • Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
    • Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 29.25 putts per round (30th) en route to his win last year.

    Blair's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Blair has an average finish of 40th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Blair has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of -4 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Zac Blair has averaged 282.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Blair has an average of -1.233 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Blair is averaging 0.540 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Blair's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance189281.6282.3
    Greens in Regulation %11866.45%73.41%
    Putts Per Round7928.9130.4
    Par Breakers13421.08%20.63%
    Bogey Avoidance15915.31%13.89%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Blair's Best Finishes

    • Blair last season took part in 27 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 40.7%.
    • Last season Blair had his best performance at the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands. He shot -20 and finished second (three shots back of the winner).
    • With 465 points last season, Blair finished 93rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Blair's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee156-0.264-0.396
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.0930.750
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green360.2181.419
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting970.004-1.233
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1010.0500.540

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Blair's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship1270-69-69-71-954
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC73-71+2--
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-69-3--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    November 17-20The RSM Classic2967-69-68-67-1126
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii4867-69-72-65-78
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC69-71-72-4--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-78+5--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC71-71-76+3--
    February 23-26The Honda Classic4971-70-69-69-18
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1071-70-68-72-364
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC76-74+6--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4772-68-73-71E8
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-76+9--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship265-65-68-62-20245
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-72+2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-71+2--
    July 27-303M Open1369-66-72-64-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5266-73-69-75-5--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4271-66-68-69-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3866-72-73-71+2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-69-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-68-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
