Zac Blair Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

In his last five tournaments, Blair has an average finish of 40th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Blair has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has an average score of -4 across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Zac Blair has averaged 282.3 yards in his past five starts.

Blair has an average of -1.233 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.