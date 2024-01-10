Zac Blair Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 03: Zac Blair of the United States hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 03, 2023 in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Zac Blair looks for better results in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii after he placed 48th shooting -7 in this tournament in 2023.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In his last three appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Blair has an average finish of 56th, and an average score of -4.
- Blair last participated in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023, finishing 48th with a score of -7.
- Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
- Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 29.25 putts per round (30th) en route to his win last year.
Blair's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Blair has an average finish of 40th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Blair has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of -4 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Zac Blair has averaged 282.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Blair has an average of -1.233 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Blair is averaging 0.540 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Blair's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|189
|281.6
|282.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|118
|66.45%
|73.41%
|Putts Per Round
|79
|28.91
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|134
|21.08%
|20.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|159
|15.31%
|13.89%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Blair's Best Finishes
- Blair last season took part in 27 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 40.7%.
- Last season Blair had his best performance at the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands. He shot -20 and finished second (three shots back of the winner).
- With 465 points last season, Blair finished 93rd in the FedExCup standings.
Blair's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.264
|-0.396
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.093
|0.750
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|36
|0.218
|1.419
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|0.004
|-1.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|0.050
|0.540
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Blair's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|12
|70-69-69-71
|-9
|54
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|29
|67-69-68-67
|-11
|26
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|48
|67-69-72-65
|-7
|8
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-72
|-4
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|71-71-76
|+3
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|49
|71-70-69-69
|-1
|8
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|10
|71-70-68-72
|-3
|64
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|72-68-73-71
|E
|8
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|2
|65-65-68-62
|-20
|245
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|69-66-72-64
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|52
|66-73-69-75
|-5
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|71-66-68-69
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38
|66-72-73-71
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
