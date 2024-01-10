Martin Laird Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

In his last five tournaments, Laird has an average finish of 49th.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Laird has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -10.

In terms of driving distance, Martin Laird has averaged 292.2 yards in his past five starts.

Laird is averaging -0.259 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.