8H AGO

Martin Laird Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Martin Laird looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) when he tees off in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Laird at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In the past five years, this is Laird's first time competing at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • When Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th).
    • Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 29.25 putts per round (30th) en route to his win last year.

    Laird's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Laird has an average finish of 49th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Laird has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -10.
    • In terms of driving distance, Martin Laird has averaged 292.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Laird is averaging -0.259 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Laird is averaging -0.879 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Laird .

    Laird's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance164292.4292.2
    Greens in Regulation %2569.63%78.13%
    Putts Per Round16829.5730.7
    Par Breakers12521.40%23.61%
    Bogey Avoidance6413.51%10.07%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Laird's Best Finishes

    • Laird took part in 30 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 46.7%.
    • Last season Laird put up his best performance at the 3M Open, where he finished second with a score of -17 (seven shots back of the winner).
    • Laird compiled 391 points last season, which ranked him 114th in the FedExCup standings.

    Laird's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee144-0.194-0.538
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.0420.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green920.051-0.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting107-0.050-0.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Total136-0.234-0.879

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Laird's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-77+2--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open3766-69-68-69-1216
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4575-66-66-71-29
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship1565-67-69-68-1550
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open2268-69-73-66-438
    January 19-22The American Express6271-69-65-71-124
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-75+3--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC75-69+2--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC76-72+6--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3971-72-72-74+113
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-81+13--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC79-71+8--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-77+6--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC75-70+3--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-74+1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3472-66-66-67-1318
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-75+2--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7070-68-72-72-63
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 27-303M Open268-68-67-64-17208
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5866-72-68-72-25
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1970-69-72-68-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5668-68-72-74-6--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-69-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3169-69-69-65-16--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5967-69-69-70-9--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

