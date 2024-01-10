Martin Laird Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
Martin Laird looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) when he tees off in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In the past five years, this is Laird's first time competing at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- When Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th).
- Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 29.25 putts per round (30th) en route to his win last year.
Laird's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Laird has an average finish of 49th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Laird has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -10.
- In terms of driving distance, Martin Laird has averaged 292.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Laird is averaging -0.259 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Laird is averaging -0.879 Strokes Gained: Total.
Laird's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|164
|292.4
|292.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|25
|69.63%
|78.13%
|Putts Per Round
|168
|29.57
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|125
|21.40%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|64
|13.51%
|10.07%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Laird's Best Finishes
- Laird took part in 30 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 46.7%.
- Last season Laird put up his best performance at the 3M Open, where he finished second with a score of -17 (seven shots back of the winner).
- Laird compiled 391 points last season, which ranked him 114th in the FedExCup standings.
Laird's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.194
|-0.538
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.042
|0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|92
|0.051
|-0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|107
|-0.050
|-0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.234
|-0.879
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Laird's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|37
|66-69-68-69
|-12
|16
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|45
|75-66-66-71
|-2
|9
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|65-67-69-68
|-15
|50
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|22
|68-69-73-66
|-4
|38
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|62
|71-69-65-71
|-12
|4
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|71-72-72-74
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-81
|+13
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|79-71
|+8
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|72-66-66-67
|-13
|18
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|70
|70-68-72-72
|-6
|3
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|2
|68-68-67-64
|-17
|208
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|66-72-68-72
|-2
|5
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|70-69-72-68
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|56
|68-68-72-74
|-6
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|69-69-69-65
|-16
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|59
|67-69-69-70
|-9
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.