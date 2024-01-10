Alex Noren Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Noren has finished in the top five twice over his last five appearances.

Over his last five events, Noren has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has an average score of -12 across his last five events.

Off the tee, Alex Noren has averaged 299.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

Noren has an average of 2.336 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.