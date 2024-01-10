Alex Noren Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Alex Noren looks to improve upon his 32nd-place finish in 2020's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club January 11-14.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Noren finished 32nd (with a score of -3) in his only appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii in recent years (in 2020).
- With numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th), Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023.
- Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 29.25 putts per round (30th) en route to his win last year.
Noren's Recent Performances
- Noren has finished in the top five twice over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Noren has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score of -12 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Alex Noren has averaged 299.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Noren has an average of 2.336 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Noren has an average of 4.424 in his past five tournaments.
Noren's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|96
|300.2
|299.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|129
|66.18%
|76.39%
|Putts Per Round
|51
|28.61
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|145
|20.65%
|24.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|46
|13.10%
|7.22%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Noren's Best Finishes
- Noren last season took part in 28 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
- Last season Noren's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He shot -22 and finished second in that event.
- Noren accumulated 437 points last season, which placed him 102nd in the FedExCup standings.
Noren's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|170
|-0.378
|-0.528
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.162
|1.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|11
|0.341
|1.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.475
|2.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.601
|4.424
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Noren's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|36
|72-68-71-71
|-6
|17
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|44
|68-69-68-68
|-11
|9
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|37
|69-71-70-71
|-3
|18
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|42
|67-69-67-71
|-10
|12
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|4
|65-66-73-68
|-8
|115
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|61
|73-73-70-75
|+3
|5
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|15
|70-71-70-70
|-7
|49
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-75
|+9
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|68-69-74-69
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|52
|72-74-71-77
|+6
|8
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|68-68-67-67
|-18
|70
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|68-75-71-70
|E
|36
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|71-66-68-66
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|72-66-68-69
|-5
|15
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|69-69-72-70
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|68-65-68-65
|-18
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|73-74-70-67
|+4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|2
|61-66-67-68
|-22
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|67-68-64-68
|-15
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.