8H AGO

Alex Noren Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alex Noren Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Alex Noren looks to improve upon his 32nd-place finish in 2020's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club January 11-14.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Noren finished 32nd (with a score of -3) in his only appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii in recent years (in 2020).
    • With numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th), Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023.
    • Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 29.25 putts per round (30th) en route to his win last year.

    Noren's Recent Performances

    • Noren has finished in the top five twice over his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Noren has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score of -12 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Alex Noren has averaged 299.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Noren has an average of 2.336 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Noren has an average of 4.424 in his past five tournaments.
    Noren's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance96300.2299.1
    Greens in Regulation %12966.18%76.39%
    Putts Per Round5128.6128.9
    Par Breakers14520.65%24.17%
    Bogey Avoidance4613.10%7.22%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Noren's Best Finishes

    • Noren last season took part in 28 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
    • Last season Noren's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He shot -22 and finished second in that event.
    • Noren accumulated 437 points last season, which placed him 102nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Noren's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170-0.378-0.528
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green740.1621.467
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green110.3411.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180.4752.336
    Average Strokes Gained: Total500.6014.424

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Noren's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship3672-68-71-71-617
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open4468-69-68-68-119
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina3769-71-70-71-318
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship4267-69-67-71-1012
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open465-66-73-68-8115
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC74-69+1--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC72-73+3--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard6173-73-70-75+35
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-72+5--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1570-71-70-70-749
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC78-75+9--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-74+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2968-69-74-69E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5272-74-71-77+68
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC68-75+3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic968-68-67-67-1870
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-74+3--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2368-75-71-70E36
    July 27-303M Open1371-66-68-66-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3872-66-68-69-515
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4369-69-72-70-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open368-65-68-65-18--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4873-74-70-67+4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship261-66-67-68-22--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2367-68-64-68-15--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

