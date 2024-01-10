Yuto Katsuragawa Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Katsuragawa has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Katsuragawa has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.

He has finished with an average score of -9 those three times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Yuto Katsuragawa has averaged 289.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

Katsuragawa has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.