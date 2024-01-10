Yuto Katsuragawa Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Yuto Katsuragawa enters the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii January 11-14 coming off a 26th-place finish in the John Deere Classic in his most recent competition.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Katsuragawa has played the Sony Open in Hawaii once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of +4.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Si Woo Kim posted numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
- En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (26th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Katsuragawa's Recent Performances
- Katsuragawa has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Katsuragawa has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Yuto Katsuragawa has averaged 289.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Katsuragawa has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Katsuragawa is averaging Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Katsuragawa's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|291.6
|289.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.86%
|74.65%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.36
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.24%
|23.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.06%
|14.93%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Katsuragawa's Best Finishes
- Katsuragawa, who played four tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those four events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 75%.
- Last season Katsuragawa's best performance came when he shot -12 and finished 26th at the John Deere Classic.
Katsuragawa's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Katsuragawa's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|53
|69-70-73-67
|-1
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|58
|69-71-75-74
|+9
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|26
|72-63-68-69
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Katsuragawa as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
