Kevin Streelman Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

In his last five events, Streelman finished outside the top 20.

He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.

Streelman has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.

He finished with a score of -4 in his only made cut over his last five events.

Off the tee, Kevin Streelman has averaged 298.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

Streelman has an average of -1.308 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.