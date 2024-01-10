Kevin Streelman Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
Kevin Streelman starts play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii after missing the cut in the competition in 2023 at Waialae Country Club.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Streelman has entered the Sony Open in Hawaii once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of +6.
- Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
- Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 29.25 putts per round (30th) in that victory a year ago.
Streelman's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Streelman finished outside the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
- Streelman has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of -4 in his only made cut over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Kevin Streelman has averaged 298.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Streelman has an average of -1.308 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Streelman is averaging -1.867 Strokes Gained: Total.
Streelman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|125
|297.3
|298.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|113
|66.61%
|73.15%
|Putts Per Round
|155
|29.41
|31.6
|Par Breakers
|183
|19.39%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|152
|15.10%
|12.04%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Streelman's Best Finishes
- Streelman last season participated in 31 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 31 events, he made the cut 17 times.
- Last season Streelman's best performance came at the 3M Open. He shot -17 and finished second in that event.
- Streelman's 505 points last season placed him 87th in the FedExCup standings.
Streelman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|0.007
|-0.382
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|78
|0.142
|0.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|61
|0.135
|-0.643
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.118
|-1.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.166
|-1.867
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Streelman's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|59
|68-71-72-75
|-2
|5
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|24
|71-67-71-70
|-9
|33
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|20
|66-67-69-68
|-14
|38
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|74
|74-71-70-73
|+8
|3
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|35
|68-64-68-72
|-10
|20
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|60
|73-70-74-76
|+5
|5
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|63
|74-71-69-73
|E
|4
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|50
|68-71-72-73
|E
|8
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|27
|73-70-68-73
|E
|27
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|46
|71-72-72-72
|-1
|9
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|51
|70-69-74-67
|-4
|8
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|18
|66-71-70-70
|-7
|47
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|68-69-68-71
|-4
|75
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-70
|+5
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|49
|72-69-71-74
|+6
|9
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|65-72
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|71-63-71-71
|-8
|7
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|2
|64-68-69-66
|-17
|208
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|56
|67-73-70-74
|-4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
