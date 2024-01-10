PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Kevin Streelman Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Streelman Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Kevin Streelman starts play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii after missing the cut in the competition in 2023 at Waialae Country Club.

    Latest odds for Streelman at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Streelman has entered the Sony Open in Hawaii once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of +6.
    • Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
    • Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 29.25 putts per round (30th) in that victory a year ago.

    Streelman's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Streelman finished outside the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
    • Streelman has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished with a score of -4 in his only made cut over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Kevin Streelman has averaged 298.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Streelman has an average of -1.308 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Streelman is averaging -1.867 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Streelman .

    Streelman's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance125297.3298.3
    Greens in Regulation %11366.61%73.15%
    Putts Per Round15529.4131.6
    Par Breakers18319.39%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance15215.10%12.04%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Streelman's Best Finishes

    • Streelman last season participated in 31 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 31 events, he made the cut 17 times.
    • Last season Streelman's best performance came at the 3M Open. He shot -17 and finished second in that event.
    • Streelman's 505 points last season placed him 87th in the FedExCup standings.

    Streelman's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee980.007-0.382
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green780.1420.318
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green610.135-0.643
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting118-0.118-1.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Total900.166-1.867

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Streelman's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship5968-71-72-75-25
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship2471-67-71-70-933
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open2066-67-69-68-1438
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7474-71-70-73+83
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC71-72+3--
    November 17-20The RSM Classic3568-64-68-72-1020
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-71+6--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open6073-70-74-76+55
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6374-71-69-73E4
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC74-72+4--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational5068-71-72-73E8
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-75+3--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-76+3--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship2773-70-68-73E27
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open4671-72-72-72-19
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5170-69-74-67-48
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-72-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship1866-71-70-70-747
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge968-69-68-71-475
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-70+5--
    June 15-18U.S. Open4972-69-71-74+69
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC65-72-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5171-63-71-71-87
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    July 27-303M Open264-68-69-66-17208
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5667-73-70-74-4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-73+3--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-75+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.