Doug Ghim Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
Doug Ghim enters play in Honolulu, Hawaii looking for better results January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii after missing the cut in his most recent outing, The RSM Classic.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Over Ghim's last two visits to the the Sony Open in Hawaii, he has missed the cut each time.
- Ghim missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2021.
- Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Ghim's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Ghim has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Ghim has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He finished with a score of -18 in his only recent appearance.
- In terms of driving distance, Doug Ghim has averaged 301.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Ghim has an average of -1.782 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim is averaging -0.009 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ghim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|119
|297.7
|301.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|6
|71.51%
|77.31%
|Putts Per Round
|171
|29.58
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|108
|21.68%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|11
|11.77%
|7.41%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Ghim's Best Finishes
- Ghim did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he participated in 30 tournaments).
- In those 30 tournaments, he had a 53.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
- Last season Ghim's best performance came at the RBC Canadian Open. He shot -11 and finished 12th in that event.
- Ghim accumulated 345 points last season, which ranked him 119th in the FedExCup standings.
Ghim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|50
|0.247
|1.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.174
|-0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|79
|0.093
|0.805
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.218
|-1.782
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.297
|-0.009
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Ghim's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|72
|71-70-70-81
|+4
|3
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|68-68-70-68
|-10
|6
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|69-72-66
|-9
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|77-68
|+1
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|71-74
|+2
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|62
|67-74-70-77
|+4
|5
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-74
|+10
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|27
|69-70-74-71
|E
|27
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|16
|69-71-69-68
|-11
|29
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|54
|68-68-73-72
|-3
|6
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|71-69-67-73
|-4
|27
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|19
|65-70-69-64
|-16
|44
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|12
|71-68-69-69
|-11
|58
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|15
|69-64-67-65
|-15
|52
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|66-71-69-70
|-12
|20
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|26
|70-65-67-70
|-12
|31
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|27
|74-63-67-69
|-11
|31
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|67-70-72-68
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|17
|69-72-69-68
|-10
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|68-65-70-67
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.