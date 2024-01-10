Doug Ghim Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Over his last five appearances, Ghim has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Ghim has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He finished with a score of -18 in his only recent appearance.

In terms of driving distance, Doug Ghim has averaged 301.0 yards in his past five starts.

Ghim has an average of -1.782 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.