PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Doug Ghim Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Doug Ghim Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Doug Ghim enters play in Honolulu, Hawaii looking for better results January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii after missing the cut in his most recent outing, The RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Ghim at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Over Ghim's last two visits to the the Sony Open in Hawaii, he has missed the cut each time.
    • Ghim missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2021.
    • Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    Ghim's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Ghim has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Ghim has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He finished with a score of -18 in his only recent appearance.
    • In terms of driving distance, Doug Ghim has averaged 301.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Ghim has an average of -1.782 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ghim is averaging -0.009 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Ghim .

    Ghim's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance119297.7301.0
    Greens in Regulation %671.51%77.31%
    Putts Per Round17129.5830.4
    Par Breakers10821.68%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance1111.77%7.41%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Ghim's Best Finishes

    • Ghim did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he participated in 30 tournaments).
    • In those 30 tournaments, he had a 53.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
    • Last season Ghim's best performance came at the RBC Canadian Open. He shot -11 and finished 12th in that event.
    • Ghim accumulated 345 points last season, which ranked him 119th in the FedExCup standings.

    Ghim's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee500.2471.169
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.174-0.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green790.0930.805
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150-0.218-1.782
    Average Strokes Gained: Total770.297-0.009

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Ghim's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship7271-70-70-81+43
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open5668-68-70-68-106
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-72-1--
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-69-3--
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC69-72-66-9--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC77-68+1--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC71-74+2--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC74-69+1--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational6267-74-70-77+45
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-74+10--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship2769-70-74-71E27
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship1669-71-69-68-1129
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5468-68-73-72-36
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-72+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2771-69-67-73-427
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1965-70-69-64-1644
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1271-68-69-69-1158
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1569-64-67-65-1552
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3366-71-69-70-1220
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2670-65-67-70-1231
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-72+4--
    July 27-303M Open2774-63-67-69-1131
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5167-70-72-68-37
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1769-72-69-68-10--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-67-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1568-65-70-67-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-68-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.