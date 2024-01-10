PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Harris English Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Harris English looks for better results in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii after he placed 73rd shooting -1 in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for English at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Over his last four trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, English has an average score of -7, with an average finish of 53rd.
    • In 2023, English finished 73rd (with a score of -1) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (26th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    English's Recent Performances

    • English has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • English has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -10 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Harris English has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, English is averaging 2.052 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • English is averaging 2.716 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on English .

    English's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • English's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.288 last season ranked 159th on TOUR, and his 62.1% driving accuracy average ranked 64th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, English had a 0.138 mark (79th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, English's 0.488 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 16th on TOUR last season, and his 28.58 putts-per-round average ranked 48th. He broke par 20.05% of the time (166th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance125297.3297.3
    Greens in Regulation %16464.60%73.33%
    Putts Per Round4828.5828.8
    Par Breakers16620.05%26.11%
    Bogey Avoidance8713.80%12.22%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    English's Best Finishes

    • English participated in 30 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and earning six top-10 finishes.
    • In those 30 tournaments, he made the cut on 22 occasions.
    • Last season English's best performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he shot -8 and finished second.
    • English compiled 914 points last season, which ranked him 42nd in the FedExCup standings.

    English's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season English put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at The RSM Classic (November 2023), ranking 15th in the field at 2.328.
    • English's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.664.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best performance last season was at The RSM Classic, where his 3.372 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, English delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.810, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished 12th.
    • English posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.490) at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023. That ranked third in the field.

    English's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee159-0.2880.061
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green790.1381.442
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green490.178-1.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.4882.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Total550.5162.716

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    English's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship971-70-71-66-1075
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open2869-69-68-65-1325
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina4069-72-71-70-214
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship3264-70-71-67-1222
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open3969-69-69-73E16
    November 17-20The RSM Classic2968-68-70-65-1126
    December 9-11QBE Shootout360-62-62E--
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii7365-70-72-72-13
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC68-71-68-9--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-75+7--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC72-79+9--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational1266-73-72-65-867
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC74-70+4--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard269-72-69-70-8258
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-71+5--
    April 6-9Masters Tournament4371-71-77-75+614
    April 13-16RBC Heritage6370-70-74-70E4
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship371-66-66-69-12163
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-75+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1265-66-70-76-359
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5271-73-76-74+68
    June 15-18U.S. Open867-66-71-72-491
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6069-66-70-70-55
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3373-65-70-66-621
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5270-71-70-67-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship1068-67-72-66-7262
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2867-71-63-67-14--

    All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

