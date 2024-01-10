Harris English Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Harris English looks for better results in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii after he placed 73rd shooting -1 in this tournament in 2023.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Over his last four trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, English has an average score of -7, with an average finish of 53rd.
- In 2023, English finished 73rd (with a score of -1) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (26th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 29.25 putts per round (30th).
English's Recent Performances
- English has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- English has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -10 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Harris English has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, English is averaging 2.052 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- English is averaging 2.716 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
English's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- English's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.288 last season ranked 159th on TOUR, and his 62.1% driving accuracy average ranked 64th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, English had a 0.138 mark (79th on TOUR).
- On the greens, English's 0.488 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 16th on TOUR last season, and his 28.58 putts-per-round average ranked 48th. He broke par 20.05% of the time (166th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|125
|297.3
|297.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|164
|64.60%
|73.33%
|Putts Per Round
|48
|28.58
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|166
|20.05%
|26.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|87
|13.80%
|12.22%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
English's Best Finishes
- English participated in 30 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and earning six top-10 finishes.
- In those 30 tournaments, he made the cut on 22 occasions.
- Last season English's best performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he shot -8 and finished second.
- English compiled 914 points last season, which ranked him 42nd in the FedExCup standings.
English's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season English put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at The RSM Classic (November 2023), ranking 15th in the field at 2.328.
- English's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.664.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best performance last season was at The RSM Classic, where his 3.372 mark ranked second in the field.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, English delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.810, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished 12th.
- English posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.490) at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023. That ranked third in the field.
English's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.288
|0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|79
|0.138
|1.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|49
|0.178
|-1.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.488
|2.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.516
|2.716
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
English's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|9
|71-70-71-66
|-10
|75
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|69-69-68-65
|-13
|25
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|40
|69-72-71-70
|-2
|14
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|32
|64-70-71-67
|-12
|22
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|39
|69-69-69-73
|E
|16
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|29
|68-68-70-65
|-11
|26
|December 9-11
|QBE Shootout
|3
|60-62-62
|E
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|73
|65-70-72-72
|-1
|3
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-68
|-9
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-79
|+9
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|12
|66-73-72-65
|-8
|67
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|2
|69-72-69-70
|-8
|258
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|43
|71-71-77-75
|+6
|14
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|63
|70-70-74-70
|E
|4
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|3
|71-66-66-69
|-12
|163
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|65-66-70-76
|-3
|59
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|52
|71-73-76-74
|+6
|8
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|8
|67-66-71-72
|-4
|91
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|60
|69-66-70-70
|-5
|5
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|73-65-70-66
|-6
|21
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|70-71-70-67
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|68-67-72-66
|-7
|262
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|67-71-63-67
|-14
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.