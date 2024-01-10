Russell Henley Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Russell Henley enters play in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii from January 11-14 after a 52nd-place finish in Kapalua, Hawaii at The Sentry.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Henley's average finish has been 15th, and his average score -20, over his last five appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- In 2023, Henley finished 32nd (with a score of -9) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Henley's Recent Performances
- Henley has posted two top-10 finishes and four top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Henley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -11.
- Off the tee, Russell Henley has averaged 283.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Henley is averaging -0.767 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Henley has an average of 1.811 in his past five tournaments.
Henley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Henley had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.197 last season, which ranked 63rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (290.9 yards) ranked 168th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Henley ranked 18th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.556, while he ranked 29th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.51%.
- On the greens, Henley registered a -0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 120th on TOUR, while he ranked 69th with a putts-per-round average of 28.81. He broke par 22.29% of the time (83rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|168
|290.9
|283.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|29
|69.51%
|75.83%
|Putts Per Round
|69
|28.81
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|83
|22.29%
|26.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|15
|12.04%
|9.72%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Henley's Best Finishes
- Henley took part in 25 tournaments last season, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 76%.
- Last season Henley's best performance came at the Wyndham Championship, where he won the title with a score of -18.
- Henley compiled 1296 points last season, which placed him 20th in the FedExCup standings.
Henley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Henley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2023 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.781. He finished 19th in that tournament.
- Henley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the John Deere Classic (July 2023), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.349.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Henley posted his best effort last season at the BMW Championship (August 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.160.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Henley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.566, which was his best last season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Henley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.561) at the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, a performance that ranked him second in the field.
Henley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.197
|0.836
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.556
|0.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|29
|0.249
|1.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.121
|-0.767
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.882
|1.811
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Henley's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|45
|74-70-67-72
|-1
|10
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|1
|63-63-65-70
|-23
|500
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|30
|69-70-71-70
|-12
|31
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|32
|67-69-67-68
|-9
|20
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|78-67
|+3
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|53
|71-75-70-74
|+2
|7
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|72-74-66-70
|-6
|46
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|4
|73-67-71-70
|-7
|127
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|19
|72-66-66-70
|-10
|42
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|68-71-69-70
|-2
|49
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|74-71-68-75
|E
|51
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|14
|71-71-68-68
|-2
|61
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|69-65-69-63
|-14
|43
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|69-68-70-67
|-10
|18
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|2
|62-66-65-69
|-18
|245
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|67-68-67-67
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|8
|69-69-70-63
|-9
|330
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|14
|65-71-72-66
|-6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|72-66-65-62
|-17
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.