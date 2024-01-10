PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Russell Henley Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Russell Henley Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Russell Henley enters play in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii from January 11-14 after a 52nd-place finish in Kapalua, Hawaii at The Sentry.

    Latest odds for Henley at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Henley's average finish has been 15th, and his average score -20, over his last five appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • In 2023, Henley finished 32nd (with a score of -9) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    Henley's Recent Performances

    • Henley has posted two top-10 finishes and four top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Henley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -11.
    • Off the tee, Russell Henley has averaged 283.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Henley is averaging -0.767 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Henley has an average of 1.811 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Henley .

    Henley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Henley had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.197 last season, which ranked 63rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (290.9 yards) ranked 168th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Henley ranked 18th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.556, while he ranked 29th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.51%.
    • On the greens, Henley registered a -0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 120th on TOUR, while he ranked 69th with a putts-per-round average of 28.81. He broke par 22.29% of the time (83rd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance168290.9283.7
    Greens in Regulation %2969.51%75.83%
    Putts Per Round6928.8128.8
    Par Breakers8322.29%26.67%
    Bogey Avoidance1512.04%9.72%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Henley's Best Finishes

    • Henley took part in 25 tournaments last season, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 76%.
    • Last season Henley's best performance came at the Wyndham Championship, where he won the title with a score of -18.
    • Henley compiled 1296 points last season, which placed him 20th in the FedExCup standings.

    Henley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Henley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2023 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.781. He finished 19th in that tournament.
    • Henley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the John Deere Classic (July 2023), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.349.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Henley posted his best effort last season at the BMW Championship (August 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.160.
    • At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Henley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.566, which was his best last season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Henley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.561) at the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, a performance that ranked him second in the field.

    Henley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee630.1970.836
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180.5560.378
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green290.2491.357
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120-0.121-0.767
    Average Strokes Gained: Total250.8821.811

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Henley's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina4574-70-67-72-110
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship163-63-65-70-23500
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of Champions3069-70-71-70-1231
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii3267-69-67-68-920
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC78-67+3--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5371-75-70-74+27
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1972-74-66-70-646
    April 6-9Masters Tournament473-67-71-70-7127
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1972-66-66-70-1042
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1668-71-69-70-249
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1674-71-68-75E51
    June 15-18U.S. Open1471-71-68-68-261
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1969-65-69-63-1443
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3569-68-70-67-1018
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-76+7--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship262-66-65-69-18245
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship667-68-67-67-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship869-69-70-63-9330
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1465-71-72-66-6--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1372-66-65-62-17--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

