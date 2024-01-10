Russell Henley Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Last season Henley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2023 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.781. He finished 19th in that tournament.

Henley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the John Deere Classic (July 2023), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.349.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Henley posted his best effort last season at the BMW Championship (August 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.160.

At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Henley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.566, which was his best last season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.