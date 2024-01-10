Chez Reavie Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

In his last five tournaments, Reavie has an average finish of 55th.

He's made the cut in three of his last five events.

Over his last five events, Reavie has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of -5 in his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Chez Reavie has averaged 289.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

Reavie is averaging -2.597 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.