Chez Reavie Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Chez Reavie enters the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii January 11-14 after a 72nd-place finish in the World Wide Technology Championship in his most recent competition.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In his last four appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Reavie has an average finish of 39th, and an average score of -10.
    • In 2023, Reavie finished 41st (with a score of -8) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • When Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th).
    • Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 29.25 putts per round (30th) en route to his win last year.

    Reavie's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Reavie has an average finish of 55th.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Reavie has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -5 in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Chez Reavie has averaged 289.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Reavie is averaging -2.597 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Reavie is averaging -2.754 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Reavie's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance178288.4289.7
    Greens in Regulation %5568.52%73.96%
    Putts Per Round16829.5730.9
    Par Breakers17619.68%21.18%
    Bogey Avoidance6813.60%13.54%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Reavie's Best Finishes

    • Reavie participated in 31 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 31 events, he made the cut 17 times (54.8%).
    • Last season Reavie's best performance came at the Travelers Championship. He shot -19 and finished fourth in that event.
    • With 464 points last season, Reavie finished 95th in the FedExCup standings.

    Reavie's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee153-0.229-0.898
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.3670.757
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green163-0.213-0.238
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting122-0.124-2.597
    Average Strokes Gained: Total128-0.199-2.754

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Reavie's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC75-76+7--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC71-75+4--
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4574-69-68-67-29
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina7275-69-76-73+93
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75+4--
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of Champions3571-73-73-68-723
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii4167-67-69-69-812
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC71-74-72+1--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC74-70+2--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC75-73+6--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-79+7--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-76+4--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open669-72-72-65-1092
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1172-66-65-69-1263
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta4968-68-74-69-58
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    May 18-21PGA Championship4076-68-71-71+614
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4067-69-75-70+113
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5872-72-76-77+96
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2572-71-73-65-730
    June 22-25Travelers Championship464-63-63-71-19115
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2969-70-65-71-1327
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3569-68-68-69-1018
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-74+1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2771-67-66-69-729
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6673-68-70-77E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC75-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship7267-70-70-74-7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

