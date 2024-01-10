Chez Reavie Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Chez Reavie enters the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii January 11-14 after a 72nd-place finish in the World Wide Technology Championship in his most recent competition.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In his last four appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Reavie has an average finish of 39th, and an average score of -10.
- In 2023, Reavie finished 41st (with a score of -8) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- When Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th).
- Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 29.25 putts per round (30th) en route to his win last year.
Reavie's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Reavie has an average finish of 55th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Reavie has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of -5 in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Chez Reavie has averaged 289.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Reavie is averaging -2.597 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Reavie is averaging -2.754 Strokes Gained: Total.
Reavie's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|178
|288.4
|289.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|55
|68.52%
|73.96%
|Putts Per Round
|168
|29.57
|30.9
|Par Breakers
|176
|19.68%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|68
|13.60%
|13.54%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Reavie's Best Finishes
- Reavie participated in 31 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 31 events, he made the cut 17 times (54.8%).
- Last season Reavie's best performance came at the Travelers Championship. He shot -19 and finished fourth in that event.
- With 464 points last season, Reavie finished 95th in the FedExCup standings.
Reavie's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.229
|-0.898
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.367
|0.757
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|163
|-0.213
|-0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.124
|-2.597
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.199
|-2.754
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Reavie's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|45
|74-69-68-67
|-2
|9
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|72
|75-69-76-73
|+9
|3
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75
|+4
|--
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|35
|71-73-73-68
|-7
|23
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|41
|67-67-69-69
|-8
|12
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|71-74-72
|+1
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-79
|+7
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|6
|69-72-72-65
|-10
|92
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|11
|72-66-65-69
|-12
|63
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|49
|68-68-74-69
|-5
|8
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|76-68-71-71
|+6
|14
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|67-69-75-70
|+1
|13
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|58
|72-72-76-77
|+9
|6
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|72-71-73-65
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|4
|64-63-63-71
|-19
|115
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|29
|69-70-65-71
|-13
|27
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|69-68-68-69
|-10
|18
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|71-67-66-69
|-7
|29
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|66
|73-68-70-77
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|72
|67-70-70-74
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.