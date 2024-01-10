Adam Svensson Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
In his most recent tournament at The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii, Adam Svensson finished the weekend at -18, good for a 33rd-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii January 11-14 seeking an improved score.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Svensson has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of -13.
- Svensson finished 41st (with a score of -8) in his most recent go-round at the Sony Open in Hawaii (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Si Woo Kim posted numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
- Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 29.25 putts per round (30th) en route to his win last year.
Svensson's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Svensson has finished in the top five once.
- Over his last five events, Svensson has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has carded an average score of -13 over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Adam Svensson has averaged 305.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging -0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging 4.087 Strokes Gained: Total.
Svensson's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Svensson delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.200 last season, which ranked 59th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (296.2 yards) ranked 134th, and his 63.8% driving accuracy average ranked 38th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Svensson ranked 50th on TOUR with an average of 0.278 per round. Additionally, he ranked 73rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.94%.
- On the greens, Svensson's 0.217 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 59th last season, while he averaged 28.90 putts per round (77th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|134
|296.2
|305.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|73
|67.94%
|76.11%
|Putts Per Round
|77
|28.90
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|78
|22.50%
|28.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|32
|12.80%
|10.83%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Svensson's Best Finishes
- Svensson last season played 34 tournaments, picking up one win with two top-five finishes and four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 34 tournaments, he made the cut on 27 occasions.
- Last season Svensson's best performance came at The RSM Classic. He shot -19 and took home the title (his only win last season).
- Svensson ranked 38th in the FedExCup standings with 1014 points last season.
Svensson's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.492.
- Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the 3M Open in July 2023, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.278.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best effort last season was in February 2023 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.645. He finished ninth in that event.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 12.983, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
- Svensson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.357) at The RSM Classic (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
Svensson's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.200
|2.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|50
|0.278
|2.738
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|85
|0.062
|-0.815
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.217
|-0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.758
|4.087
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Svensson's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|12
|68-71-67-73
|-9
|54
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|54
|69-70-74-70
|-5
|6
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|69
|67-70-67-73
|-7
|3
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|74-68-68-70
|E
|5
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|39
|73-67-72-68
|E
|16
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|1
|73-64-62-64
|-19
|500
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|37
|71-70-78-68
|-5
|22
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|41
|69-69-67-67
|-8
|12
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|9
|67-71-68-69
|-9
|78
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|49
|70-66-69-74
|-1
|8
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|24
|72-73-69-72
|-2
|37
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-67-75-71
|-7
|61
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-80
|+11
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|71-67-70-70
|-6
|12
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|68-67-70-75
|-4
|27
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|70-70-73-73
|+6
|14
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|60
|71-70-77-74
|+12
|6
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|71-67-71-68
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|69-66-67-69
|-13
|39
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|66-69-73-67
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|63-67-70-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|66-69-70-70
|-5
|66
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|70-69-66-69
|-6
|200
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-69-66-74
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|70-65-65-69
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|73-75-70-65
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|71-67-69-67
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|68-66-67-62
|-19
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.