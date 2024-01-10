Adam Svensson Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Last season Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.492.

Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the 3M Open in July 2023, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.278.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best effort last season was in February 2023 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.645. He finished ninth in that event.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 12.983, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 24th in that event.