8H AGO

Adam Svensson Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his most recent tournament at The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii, Adam Svensson finished the weekend at -18, good for a 33rd-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii January 11-14 seeking an improved score.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Svensson has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of -13.
    • Svensson finished 41st (with a score of -8) in his most recent go-round at the Sony Open in Hawaii (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Si Woo Kim posted numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
    • Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 29.25 putts per round (30th) en route to his win last year.

    Svensson's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Svensson has finished in the top five once.
    • Over his last five events, Svensson has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has carded an average score of -13 over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Adam Svensson has averaged 305.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging -0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging 4.087 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Svensson's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Svensson delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.200 last season, which ranked 59th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (296.2 yards) ranked 134th, and his 63.8% driving accuracy average ranked 38th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Svensson ranked 50th on TOUR with an average of 0.278 per round. Additionally, he ranked 73rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.94%.
    • On the greens, Svensson's 0.217 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 59th last season, while he averaged 28.90 putts per round (77th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance134296.2305.0
    Greens in Regulation %7367.94%76.11%
    Putts Per Round7728.9029.3
    Par Breakers7822.50%28.33%
    Bogey Avoidance3212.80%10.83%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Svensson's Best Finishes

    • Svensson last season played 34 tournaments, picking up one win with two top-five finishes and four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 34 tournaments, he made the cut on 27 occasions.
    • Last season Svensson's best performance came at The RSM Classic. He shot -19 and took home the title (his only win last season).
    • Svensson ranked 38th in the FedExCup standings with 1014 points last season.

    Svensson's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.492.
    • Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the 3M Open in July 2023, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.278.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best effort last season was in February 2023 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.645. He finished ninth in that event.
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 12.983, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
    • Svensson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.357) at The RSM Classic (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.2002.363
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green500.2782.738
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green850.062-0.815
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.217-0.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Total340.7584.087

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Svensson's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship1268-71-67-73-954
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship5469-70-74-70-56
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open6967-70-67-73-73
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5974-68-68-70E5
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-71-3--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open3973-67-72-68E16
    November 17-20The RSM Classic173-64-62-64-19500
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of Champions3771-70-78-68-522
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii4169-69-67-67-812
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-72+2--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC75-72+5--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational967-71-68-69-978
    February 23-26The Honda Classic4970-66-69-74-18
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2472-73-69-72-237
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1368-67-75-71-761
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC75-80+11--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4171-67-70-70-612
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2768-67-70-75-427
    May 18-21PGA Championship4070-70-73-73+614
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-74+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC73-73+2--
    June 15-18U.S. Open6071-70-77-74+126
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-69E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4071-67-71-68-1113
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2169-66-67-69-1339
    July 27-303M Open3766-69-73-67-917
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship763-67-70-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3766-69-70-70-566
    August 17-20BMW Championship1570-69-66-69-6200
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-69-66-74-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1870-65-65-69-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4173-75-70-65+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4571-67-69-67-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic568-66-67-62-19--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

