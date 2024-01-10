PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Byeong Hun An Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Byeong Hun An Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Byeong Hun An hits the links January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club following a fourth-place finish in The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for An at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • An has played the Sony Open in Hawaii once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -12 and finishing 12th.
    • When Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th).
    • Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 29.25 putts per round (30th) in that victory a year ago.

    An's Recent Performances

    • An has finished in the top five twice over his last five tournaments.
    • An has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Byeong Hun An has averaged 308.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, An is averaging 0.373 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, An is averaging 3.755 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on An .

    An's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • An posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.447 (27th) last season, while his average driving distance of 315.6 yards ranked eighth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, An had a 0.048 mark that ranked 98th on TOUR. He ranked 170th with a 64.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, An's -0.194 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 144th last season, while he averaged 28.03 putts per round (fourth).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance8315.6308.2
    Greens in Regulation %17064.13%70.28%
    Putts Per Round428.0328.6
    Par Breakers6322.80%25.56%
    Bogey Avoidance2612.59%9.72%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    An's Best Finishes

    • An participated in 30 tournaments last season, earning three top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 23 times (76.7%).
    • Last season An's best performance came when he shot -18 and finished second at the Wyndham Championship.
    • An collected 1041 points last season, ranking 37th in the FedExCup standings.

    An's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season An delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the AT&T Byron Nelson, ranking fourth in the field at 5.197. In that tournament, he finished 14th.
    • An's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, as he produced a 5.575 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An put up his best effort last season at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.616. In that event, he finished 44th.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, An posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.899, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 12th.
    • An recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.561) in August 2023 at the Wyndham Championship. That ranked second in the field.

    An's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.4472.583
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green980.0480.383
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green60.3960.711
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.1940.373
    Average Strokes Gained: Total400.6983.755

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    An's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship466-68-71-71-12123
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open4469-68-73-63-119
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina6273-70-70-74+35
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship1765-70-70-67-1246
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-74+1--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open5370-67-75-72+46
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC71-71E--
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii1270-65-66-67-1254
    January 19-22The American Express4167-74-63-69-1512
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open6268-72-71-83+64
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3769-69-75-69-518
    February 23-26The Honda Classic2170-65-67-73-539
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75+3--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship3571-70-70-73-419
    March 16-19Valspar Championship4568-71-73-74+28
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open670-71-68-69-1092
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3370-69-73-64-821
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1467-67-68-65-1753
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2167-66-72-74-137
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2472-71-74-72+138
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5167-70-71-68-87
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open361-70-69-70-10145
    July 20-22The Open Championship2373-70-69-72E36
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship263-67-65-67-18245
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3767-68-68-72-566
    August 17-20BMW Championship4370-67-72-76+552

    All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.