Byeong Hun An Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Byeong Hun An hits the links January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club following a fourth-place finish in The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii his last time in competition.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- An has played the Sony Open in Hawaii once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -12 and finishing 12th.
- When Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th).
- Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 29.25 putts per round (30th) in that victory a year ago.
An's Recent Performances
- An has finished in the top five twice over his last five tournaments.
- An has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Byeong Hun An has averaged 308.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, An is averaging 0.373 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, An is averaging 3.755 Strokes Gained: Total.
An's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- An posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.447 (27th) last season, while his average driving distance of 315.6 yards ranked eighth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, An had a 0.048 mark that ranked 98th on TOUR. He ranked 170th with a 64.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, An's -0.194 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 144th last season, while he averaged 28.03 putts per round (fourth).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|8
|315.6
|308.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|170
|64.13%
|70.28%
|Putts Per Round
|4
|28.03
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|63
|22.80%
|25.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|26
|12.59%
|9.72%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
An's Best Finishes
- An participated in 30 tournaments last season, earning three top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 23 times (76.7%).
- Last season An's best performance came when he shot -18 and finished second at the Wyndham Championship.
- An collected 1041 points last season, ranking 37th in the FedExCup standings.
An's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season An delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the AT&T Byron Nelson, ranking fourth in the field at 5.197. In that tournament, he finished 14th.
- An's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, as he produced a 5.575 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An put up his best effort last season at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.616. In that event, he finished 44th.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, An posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.899, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 12th.
- An recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.561) in August 2023 at the Wyndham Championship. That ranked second in the field.
An's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.447
|2.583
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|0.048
|0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|6
|0.396
|0.711
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.194
|0.373
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.698
|3.755
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
An's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|4
|66-68-71-71
|-12
|123
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|44
|69-68-73-63
|-11
|9
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|62
|73-70-70-74
|+3
|5
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|17
|65-70-70-67
|-12
|46
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|53
|70-67-75-72
|+4
|6
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|12
|70-65-66-67
|-12
|54
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|41
|67-74-63-69
|-15
|12
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|62
|68-72-71-83
|+6
|4
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|37
|69-69-75-69
|-5
|18
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|21
|70-65-67-73
|-5
|39
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-70-70-73
|-4
|19
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|68-71-73-74
|+2
|8
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|6
|70-71-68-69
|-10
|92
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|70-69-73-64
|-8
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|14
|67-67-68-65
|-17
|53
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|67-66-72-74
|-1
|37
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|72-71-74-72
|+1
|38
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|67-70-71-68
|-8
|7
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|3
|61-70-69-70
|-10
|145
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|73-70-69-72
|E
|36
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|2
|63-67-65-67
|-18
|245
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|67-68-68-72
|-5
|66
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|43
|70-67-72-76
|+5
|52
All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
