Byeong Hun An Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Last season An delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the AT&T Byron Nelson, ranking fourth in the field at 5.197. In that tournament, he finished 14th.

An's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, as he produced a 5.575 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An put up his best effort last season at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.616. In that event, he finished 44th.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, An posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.899, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 12th.