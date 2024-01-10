Kensei Hirata Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
In his most recent competition, Kensei Hirata missed the cut at the World Wide Technology Championship in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. He'll be after a better result January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- This is Hirata's first time playing at the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years.
- Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
- En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (26th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Hirata's Recent Performances
- Hirata has finished in the top 10 in one of his last three appearances.
- Out of the last three tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Hirata has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last three tournaments.
- He finished with a score of -6 in his only recent appearance.
- Kensei Hirata has averaged 297.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
Hirata's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|300.0
|297.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.36%
|67.36%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.75
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.83%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.06%
|18.06%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hirata's Best Finishes
- Hirata last season took part in three tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those three events, he made the cut one time, a success rate of 33.3%.
- Last season Hirata put up his best performance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino CC. He shot -6 and finished sixth (eight shots back of the winner).
Hirata's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hirata's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-81
|+14
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|71-69-68-66
|-6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hirata as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
