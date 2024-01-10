PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Eric Cole Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Eric Cole Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Eric Cole finished 61st in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023, shooting a -5 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher January 11-14 at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Cole at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Cole finished 61st (with a score of -5) in his only appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii in recent years (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Si Woo Kim posted numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
    • Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 29.25 putts per round (30th) en route to his win last year.

    Cole's Recent Performances

    • Cole has finished in the top five in three of his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Cole has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average five times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -16 those five times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Eric Cole has averaged 304.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Cole is averaging 1.993 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cole is averaging 5.933 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Cole .

    Cole's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Cole delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.268 last season, which ranked 158th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.0 yards) ranked 113th, and his 54.3% driving accuracy average ranked 162nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Cole had a 0.545 mark that ranked 19th on TOUR. He ranked 133rd with a 65.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cole's 0.505 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 13th last season, and his 27.75 putts-per-round average ranked second.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance113299.0304.4
    Greens in Regulation %13365.92%75.28%
    Putts Per Round227.7528.0
    Par Breakers1524.96%33.61%
    Bogey Avoidance1512.04%10.00%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Cole's Best Finishes

    • Last season Cole played 36 tournaments, earning six top-five finishes and collecting seven finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 36 tournaments, he made the cut on 27 occasions.
    • Last season Cole's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he shot -8 and finished second.
    • Cole's 950 points last season placed him 40th in the FedExCup standings.

    Cole's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he produced a 3.022 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
    • Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.231.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 5.923 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Cole recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.754). That ranked second in the field.
    • Cole posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.849) in February 2023 at The Honda Classic. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Cole's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee158-0.268-1.664
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green190.5453.246
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160.2822.348
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130.5051.993
    Average Strokes Gained: Total161.0645.933

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Cole's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC78-68+2--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC67-72-3--
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC66-71-5--
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship2770-68-66-67-1330
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open3571-68-69-71-120
    November 17-20The RSM Classic3969-68-70-66-915
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii6169-67-69-70-55
    January 19-22The American Express3665-70-69-68-1618
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-74+2--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1565-71-73-69-951
    February 23-26The Honda Classic267-66-66-67-27300
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-80+8--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship2773-73-69-68-531
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open3971-67-75-72-315
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta565-68-69-66-16100
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2366-68-70-65-1534
    May 18-21PGA Championship1567-74-70-70+159
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-74+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2475-70-70-74+138
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open669-73-69-63-1495
    June 15-18U.S. Open3969-70-71-74+418
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2464-65-73-65-1334
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4269-67-68-71-911
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6067-69-64-79-15
    July 27-303M Open3070-66-68-70-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-65-66-70-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3166-70-68-70-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship2572-68-68-69-3133
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship468-66-68-70-16--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3571-68-71-69-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open371-66-67-62-18--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP265-71-66-70-8--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic366-66-61-67-22--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

