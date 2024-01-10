Eric Cole Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
Eric Cole finished 61st in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023, shooting a -5 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher January 11-14 at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Cole finished 61st (with a score of -5) in his only appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii in recent years (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Si Woo Kim posted numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
- Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 29.25 putts per round (30th) en route to his win last year.
Cole's Recent Performances
- Cole has finished in the top five in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Cole has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average five times.
- He has finished with an average score of -16 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Eric Cole has averaged 304.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Cole is averaging 1.993 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cole is averaging 5.933 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cole's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Cole delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.268 last season, which ranked 158th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.0 yards) ranked 113th, and his 54.3% driving accuracy average ranked 162nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Cole had a 0.545 mark that ranked 19th on TOUR. He ranked 133rd with a 65.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cole's 0.505 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 13th last season, and his 27.75 putts-per-round average ranked second.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|113
|299.0
|304.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|133
|65.92%
|75.28%
|Putts Per Round
|2
|27.75
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|15
|24.96%
|33.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|15
|12.04%
|10.00%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Cole's Best Finishes
- Last season Cole played 36 tournaments, earning six top-five finishes and collecting seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 36 tournaments, he made the cut on 27 occasions.
- Last season Cole's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he shot -8 and finished second.
- Cole's 950 points last season placed him 40th in the FedExCup standings.
Cole's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he produced a 3.022 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
- Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.231.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 5.923 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Cole recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.754). That ranked second in the field.
- Cole posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.849) in February 2023 at The Honda Classic. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Cole's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|158
|-0.268
|-1.664
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.545
|3.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|16
|0.282
|2.348
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|0.505
|1.993
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|1.064
|5.933
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Cole's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|78-68
|+2
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|27
|70-68-66-67
|-13
|30
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|35
|71-68-69-71
|-1
|20
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|39
|69-68-70-66
|-9
|15
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|61
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|5
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|36
|65-70-69-68
|-16
|18
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|15
|65-71-73-69
|-9
|51
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|2
|67-66-66-67
|-27
|300
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-80
|+8
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|27
|73-73-69-68
|-5
|31
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|71-67-75-72
|-3
|15
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|5
|65-68-69-66
|-16
|100
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|66-68-70-65
|-15
|34
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|15
|67-74-70-70
|+1
|59
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|75-70-70-74
|+1
|38
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|6
|69-73-69-63
|-14
|95
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|39
|69-70-71-74
|+4
|18
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|64-65-73-65
|-13
|34
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|69-67-68-71
|-9
|11
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|60
|67-69-64-79
|-1
|5
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|70-66-68-70
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-65-66-70
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|66-70-68-70
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|72-68-68-69
|-3
|133
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|4
|68-66-68-70
|-16
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|71-68-71-69
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|71-66-67-62
|-18
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|65-71-66-70
|-8
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|3
|66-66-61-67
|-22
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.