Corey Conners Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Last season Conners' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he put up a 4.686 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 20th in that event.

Conners delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.539.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners' best effort last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.706 (he finished eighth in that event).

At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2023, Conners delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.285, which ranked 10th in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.