Corey Conners Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Corey Conners enters play January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club after a 33rd-place finish in The Sentry, which was his last competition.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Conners' average finish has been 12th, and his average score -11, over his last three appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- Conners last played at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023, finishing 12th with a score of -12.
- Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (26th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Conners' Recent Performances
- Conners has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances.
- Conners has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Corey Conners has averaged 300.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Conners is averaging -1.806 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Conners is averaging 1.159 Strokes Gained: Total.
Conners' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Conners had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.586 last season, which ranked 11th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (300.6 yards) ranked 92nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Conners sported a 0.534 mark (21st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Conners' -0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 128th on TOUR last season, and his 29.42 putts-per-round average ranked 157th. He broke par 23.58% of the time (38th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|92
|300.6
|300.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|19
|70.22%
|78.06%
|Putts Per Round
|157
|29.42
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|38
|23.58%
|24.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|114
|14.28%
|11.67%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Conners' Best Finishes
- Conners, who took part in 27 tournaments last season, secured one win with two top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 22 occasions.
- Last season Conners' best performance came at the Valero Texas Open. He shot -15 and took home the title (his only win last season).
- Conners compiled 1103 points last season, which ranked him 30th in the FedExCup standings.
Conners' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Conners' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he put up a 4.686 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 20th in that event.
- Conners delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.539.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners' best effort last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.706 (he finished eighth in that event).
- At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2023, Conners delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.285, which ranked 10th in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.
- Conners delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.029) in March 2023 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Conners' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.586
|2.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.534
|1.703
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|135
|-0.066
|-1.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.136
|-1.806
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.918
|1.159
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Conners' Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|25
|73-67-67-67
|-6
|33
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|23
|70-68-69-71
|-6
|35
|December 1-4
|Hero World Challenge
|16
|75-76-72-67
|+2
|--
|December 9-11
|QBE Shootout
|8
|58-68-65
|E
|--
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|18
|68-68-72-67
|-17
|52
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|12
|69-66-68-65
|-12
|54
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|50
|70-72-71-70
|-1
|7
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|61
|71-72-75-69
|+3
|5
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|72-66-75-72
|-3
|46
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|1
|64-72-69-68
|-15
|500
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-79
|+8
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|70-68-67-72
|-7
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|70-69-66-70
|-9
|73
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|12
|67-68-70-75
|E
|68
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|67-69-70-74
|-8
|41
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|9
|67-65-65-66
|-17
|73
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|72-65-71-66
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|52
|73-71-68-76
|+4
|8
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|67-72-65-65
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|67-70-67-69
|-7
|262
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|26
|70-71-66-74
|+1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|72-65-66-68
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
