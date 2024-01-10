PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Corey Conners Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Corey Conners Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Corey Conners enters play January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club after a 33rd-place finish in The Sentry, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Conners at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Conners' average finish has been 12th, and his average score -11, over his last three appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • Conners last played at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023, finishing 12th with a score of -12.
    • Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (26th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    Conners' Recent Performances

    • Conners has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances.
    • Conners has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -9 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Corey Conners has averaged 300.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Conners is averaging -1.806 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Conners is averaging 1.159 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Conners' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Conners had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.586 last season, which ranked 11th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (300.6 yards) ranked 92nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Conners sported a 0.534 mark (21st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Conners' -0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 128th on TOUR last season, and his 29.42 putts-per-round average ranked 157th. He broke par 23.58% of the time (38th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance92300.6300.5
    Greens in Regulation %1970.22%78.06%
    Putts Per Round15729.4230.0
    Par Breakers3823.58%24.17%
    Bogey Avoidance11414.28%11.67%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Conners' Best Finishes

    • Conners, who took part in 27 tournaments last season, secured one win with two top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 22 occasions.
    • Last season Conners' best performance came at the Valero Texas Open. He shot -15 and took home the title (his only win last season).
    • Conners compiled 1103 points last season, which ranked him 30th in the FedExCup standings.

    Conners' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Conners' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he put up a 4.686 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 20th in that event.
    • Conners delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.539.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners' best effort last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.706 (he finished eighth in that event).
    • At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2023, Conners delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.285, which ranked 10th in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.
    • Conners delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.029) in March 2023 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    Conners' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.5862.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green210.5341.703
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green135-0.066-1.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.136-1.806
    Average Strokes Gained: Total220.9181.159

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Conners' Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2573-67-67-67-633
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina2370-68-69-71-635
    December 1-4Hero World Challenge1675-76-72-67+2--
    December 9-11QBE Shootout858-68-65E--
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of Champions1868-68-72-67-1752
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii1269-66-68-65-1254
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open5070-72-71-70-17
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational6171-72-75-69+35
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2172-66-75-72-346
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open164-72-69-68-15500
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC73-79+8--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3170-68-67-72-721
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship870-69-66-70-973
    May 18-21PGA Championship1267-68-70-75E68
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-75+8--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2067-69-70-74-841
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC70-74+4--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship967-65-65-66-1773
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1972-65-71-66-642
    July 20-22The Open Championship5273-71-68-76+48
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship667-72-65-65-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship1067-70-67-69-7262
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2670-71-66-74+1--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4472-65-66-68-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

