Sepp Straka betting profile:

Sepp Straka, the previous champion in this tournamanet after carding 21-under on the par-71 course at TPC Deere Run in 2023, looks to repeat in the 2024 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, July 4-7.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Straka has entered the three times of late, with one win. His average score has been 17-under, and his average finish has been 14th.
- Straka is the previous champion at the , winning with a score of 21-under in 2023.
- Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Straka's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|1
|73-63-65-62
|-21
|7/8/2021
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|7/11/2019
|26
|70-67-64-71
|-12
Straka's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Straka has finished in the top five twice.
- Over his last five events, Straka has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five events.
- Straka has averaged 295.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Straka is averaging -0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Straka is averaging 3.332 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Straka's advanced stats and rankings
- Straka owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.333 (33rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 292.6 yards ranks 137th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Straka ranks 32nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.376.
- On the greens, Straka's 0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 90th this season, and his 29.11 putts-per-round average ranks 113th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|137
|292.6
|295.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|38
|67.71%
|67.59%
|Putts Per Round
|113
|29.11
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|139
|21.91%
|18.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|53
|14.05%
|13.58%
Straka's best finishes
- Straka has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected three finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
- In those 17 tournaments, he had a 70.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
- Currently, Straka has 1410 points, placing him 17th in the FedExCup standings.
Straka's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Straka's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.690 (he finished fifth in that event).
- Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.704. He finished eighth in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best performance this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.515 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Straka delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.849 (his best mark this season), which ranked eighth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
- Straka recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.339) in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
Straka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.333
|1.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.376
|3.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|139
|-0.226
|-0.553
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|0.010
|-0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.493
|3.332
Straka's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|1
|73-63-65-62
|-21
|500
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|71-67-70-69
|-7
|203
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|63
|72-73-71-65
|+1
|18
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|71-74-71-66
|+2
|72
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|14
|66-71-65-69
|-9
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|2
|72-67-68-64
|-17
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|12
|67-66-70-66
|-23
|150
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|69-71-68
|-8
|60
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|57
|69-73-78-80
|+12
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|68-70-70-70
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|73-71-74-72
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|66-65-67-72
|-14
|263
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-69-65-68
|-144
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|68-71-67-74
|-4
|213
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|68-66-71-70
|-5
|96
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|72-70-68-76
|-2
|275
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|70-72-78-72
|+12
|9
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|69-70-68-61
|-12
|78
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the .
