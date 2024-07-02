Sepp Straka betting profile:

This season, Straka's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.690 (he finished fifth in that event).

Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.704. He finished eighth in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best performance this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.515 (he finished fifth in that tournament).

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Straka delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.849 (his best mark this season), which ranked eighth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.