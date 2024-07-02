PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Sean O'Hair betting profile:

    Sean O'Hair enters play July 4-7 in the 2024 at TPC Deere Run after a 27th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for O'Hair at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • O'Hair's average finish has been 44th, and his average score 8-under, over his last five appearances at the .
    • O'Hair last participated in the in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 7-over.
    • With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    O'Hair's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC74-75+7
    6/30/2022MC70-71-1
    7/8/20211169-68-65-68-14
    7/12/2018MC72-73+3

    O'Hair's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, O'Hair has an average finish of 42nd.
    • O'Hair has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 47-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Sean O'Hair has averaged 297.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • O'Hair has an average of 3.569 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, O'Hair has an average of 0.941 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on O'Hair .

    O'Hair's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance159293.3297.0
    Greens in Regulation %11466.56%52.43%
    Putts Per Round6428.7530.4
    Par Breakers9921.79%17.01%
    Bogey Avoidance8513.78%14.24%

    O'Hair's best finishes

    • O'Hair played 20 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he had a 35% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
    • Last season O'Hair put up his best performance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished 18th with a score of 12-under (11 shots back of the winner).
    • O'Hair's 185 points last season placed him 163rd in the FedExCup standings.

    O'Hair's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee109-0.031-1.284
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.193-2.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green129-0.0430.696
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130-0.1393.569
    Average Strokes Gained: Total154-0.4050.941

    O'Hair's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC74-75+7--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC67-74-3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-67-3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3768-68-66-70-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6170-68-72-72-63
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1871-65-68-72-1228
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3763-71-65-74-1353
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6168-72-69-73-23
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2763-71-71-70-529

    All stats in this article are accurate for O'Hair as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

