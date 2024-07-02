6H AGO
Sean O'Hair betting profile:
Sean O'Hair enters play July 4-7 in the 2024 at TPC Deere Run after a 27th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open, which was his last tournament.
Latest odds for O'Hair at the .
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- O'Hair's average finish has been 44th, and his average score 8-under, over his last five appearances at the .
- O'Hair last participated in the in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 7-over.
- With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).
O'Hair's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|6/30/2022
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|7/8/2021
|11
|69-68-65-68
|-14
|7/12/2018
|MC
|72-73
|+3
O'Hair's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, O'Hair has an average finish of 42nd.
- O'Hair has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 47-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Sean O'Hair has averaged 297.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- O'Hair has an average of 3.569 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, O'Hair has an average of 0.941 in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on O'Hair .
O'Hair's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|159
|293.3
|297.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|114
|66.56%
|52.43%
|Putts Per Round
|64
|28.75
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|99
|21.79%
|17.01%
|Bogey Avoidance
|85
|13.78%
|14.24%
O'Hair's best finishes
- O'Hair played 20 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those 20 tournaments, he had a 35% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- Last season O'Hair put up his best performance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished 18th with a score of 12-under (11 shots back of the winner).
- O'Hair's 185 points last season placed him 163rd in the FedExCup standings.
O'Hair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.031
|-1.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.193
|-2.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|129
|-0.043
|0.696
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.139
|3.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|154
|-0.405
|0.941
O'Hair's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|67-74
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|68-68-66-70
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|70-68-72-72
|-6
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|71-65-68-72
|-12
|28
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|37
|63-71-65-74
|-135
|3
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|61
|68-72-69-73
|-2
|3
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|63-71-71-70
|-5
|29
All stats in this article are accurate for O'Hair as of the start of the .
