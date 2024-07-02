Sean O'Hair betting profile:

In his last five appearances, O'Hair has an average finish of 42nd.

O'Hair has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 47-under over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Sean O'Hair has averaged 297.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

O'Hair has an average of 3.569 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.