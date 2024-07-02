6H AGO
Seamus Power betting profile:
1 Min Read
Seamus Power looks for a higher finish in the 2024 after he finished 13th shooting 15-under in this tournament in 2023.
Latest odds for Power at the .
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Power's average finish has been 25th, and his average score 12-under, over his last five appearances at the .
- In 2023, Power finished 13th (with a score of 15-under) in his most recent appearance at the .
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.
Power's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|13
|66-69-70-64
|-15
|7/8/2021
|8
|68-67-68-66
|-15
|7/11/2019
|61
|69-65-75-69
|-6
|7/12/2018
|16
|68-68-65-69
|-14
Power's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Power has finished in the top 20 twice.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Power has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Seamus Power has averaged 300.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Power is averaging 0.005 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Power is averaging 1.309 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Power .
Power's advanced stats and rankings
- Power's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.153 ranks 125th on TOUR this season, and his 62.7% driving accuracy average ranks 80th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Power has a 0.180 average that ranks 67th on TOUR. He ranks 98th with a 65.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Power has registered a -0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 128th on TOUR, while he ranks 80th with a putts-per-round average of 28.88. He has broken par 20.18% of the time (166th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|114
|295.4
|300.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|98
|65.30%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|80
|28.88
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|166
|20.18%
|20.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|52
|14.04%
|15.63%
Power's best finishes
- Power, who has played 17 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 12 times (70.6%).
- Currently, Power sits 65th in the FedExCup standings with 604 points.
Power's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 1.929 mark, which ranked him 22nd in the field. He finished 26th in that event.
- Power's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.869.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power posted his best mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 11th in the field at 2.676. In that tournament, he finished 66th.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Power delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.900, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 31st in that event.
- Power delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him 26th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 26th.
Power's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.153
|-0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.180
|1.527
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|80
|0.059
|-0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.224
|0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.139
|1.309
Power's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|13
|66-69-70-64
|-15
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|71-73-71-69
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|48
|76-72-74-72
|+14
|38
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|50
|71-71-71-67
|-12
|13
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|72-66-69-72
|-1
|2
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|72-69-68
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|71-69-74-69
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|74-68-67-71
|-4
|38
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|72-74-69-72
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|72-69-78-69
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|68-69-68-76
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|65-70-66-72
|-11
|136
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|72-71-70-70
|-1
|110
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|69-74-73-77
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-76
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|20
|67-70-67-63
|-13
|95
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.