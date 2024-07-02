PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Seamus Power betting profile:

    Seamus Power looks for a higher finish in the 2024 after he finished 13th shooting 15-under in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Power at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Power's average finish has been 25th, and his average score 12-under, over his last five appearances at the .
    • In 2023, Power finished 13th (with a score of 15-under) in his most recent appearance at the .
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.

    Power's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/20231366-69-70-64-15
    7/8/2021868-67-68-66-15
    7/11/20196169-65-75-69-6
    7/12/20181668-68-65-69-14

    Power's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Power has finished in the top 20 twice.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Power has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Seamus Power has averaged 300.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Power is averaging 0.005 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Power is averaging 1.309 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Power .

    Power's advanced stats and rankings

    • Power's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.153 ranks 125th on TOUR this season, and his 62.7% driving accuracy average ranks 80th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Power has a 0.180 average that ranks 67th on TOUR. He ranks 98th with a 65.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Power has registered a -0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 128th on TOUR, while he ranks 80th with a putts-per-round average of 28.88. He has broken par 20.18% of the time (166th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance114295.4300.7
    Greens in Regulation %9865.30%63.89%
    Putts Per Round8028.8829.2
    Par Breakers16620.18%20.49%
    Bogey Avoidance5214.04%15.63%

    Power's best finishes

    • Power, who has played 17 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 12 times (70.6%).
    • Currently, Power sits 65th in the FedExCup standings with 604 points.

    Power's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 1.929 mark, which ranked him 22nd in the field. He finished 26th in that event.
    • Power's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.869.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power posted his best mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 11th in the field at 2.676. In that tournament, he finished 66th.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Power delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.900, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 31st in that event.
    • Power delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him 26th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 26th.

    Power's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee125-0.153-0.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green670.1801.527
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green800.059-0.105
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.2240.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Total116-0.1391.309

    Power's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1366-69-70-64-1556
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC71-75+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6671-73-71-69+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship4876-72-74-72+1438
    January 4-7The Sentry5071-71-71-67-1213
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7472-66-69-72-12
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-70E--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3172-69-68-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6671-69-74-69-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3174-68-67-71-438
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2172-74-69-72-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6472-69-78-69E7
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2668-69-68-76-330
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-77+6--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1265-70-66-72-11136
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-67-2--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1672-71-70-70-1110
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2769-74-73-77+553
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC71-76+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2067-70-67-63-1395

    All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the .

