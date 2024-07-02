Seamus Power betting profile:

This season Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 1.929 mark, which ranked him 22nd in the field. He finished 26th in that event.

Power's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.869.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power posted his best mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 11th in the field at 2.676. In that tournament, he finished 66th.

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Power delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.900, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 31st in that event.