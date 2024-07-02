Scott Piercy betting profile:

In his last five events, Piercy has an average finish of 45th.

Over his last five events, Piercy has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

In his last five events, his average score has been 10-under.

Scott Piercy has averaged 291.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Piercy is averaging -2.297 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.