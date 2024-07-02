PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Scott Piercy betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Scott Piercy betting profile:

    In his most recent tournament at the Myrtle Beach Classic, Scott Piercy ended the weekend at 10-under, good for a 26th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 July 4-7 aiming for a better finish.

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    • Piercy's average finish has been 69th, and his average score even-par, over his last four appearances at the .
    • In Piercy's most recent appearance at the , in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of even-par.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.

    Piercy's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023W/D76E
    6/30/2022MC76-69+3
    7/8/20216970-67-72-75E
    7/12/2018MC70-72E

    Piercy's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Piercy has an average finish of 45th.
    • Over his last five events, Piercy has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 10-under.
    • Scott Piercy has averaged 291.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Piercy is averaging -2.297 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Piercy is averaging 2.220 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Piercy's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-284.0291.5
    Greens in Regulation %-69.14%75.62%
    Putts Per Round-29.0629.7
    Par Breakers-25.93%24.38%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.12%11.42%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Piercy's best finishes

    • Piercy has taken part in six tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
    • In those six events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 83.3%.

    Piercy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.426
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--2.993
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--1.099
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---2.297
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.220

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Piercy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicW/D76E--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    July 27-303M OpenW/D80+9--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship4568-70-70-68-410
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4269-70-66-69-10--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2366-68-67-70-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2768-66-68-68-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3870-68-66-66-12--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-73+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4265-69-73-71-107
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5972-68-71-73-43
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2864-69-65-73-1395
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5268-67-71-68-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2668-69-69-68-1019

    All stats in this article are accurate for Piercy as of the start of the .

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

