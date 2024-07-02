Scott Piercy betting profile:
1 Min Read
In his most recent tournament at the Myrtle Beach Classic, Scott Piercy ended the weekend at 10-under, good for a 26th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 July 4-7 aiming for a better finish.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Piercy's average finish has been 69th, and his average score even-par, over his last four appearances at the .
- In Piercy's most recent appearance at the , in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of even-par.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.
Piercy's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|W/D
|76
|E
|6/30/2022
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|7/8/2021
|69
|70-67-72-75
|E
|7/12/2018
|MC
|70-72
|E
Piercy's recent performances
- In his last five events, Piercy has an average finish of 45th.
- Over his last five events, Piercy has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 10-under.
- Scott Piercy has averaged 291.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Piercy is averaging -2.297 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Piercy is averaging 2.220 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Piercy's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|284.0
|291.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|69.14%
|75.62%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.06
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|25.93%
|24.38%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.12%
|11.42%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Piercy's best finishes
- Piercy has taken part in six tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those six events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 83.3%.
Piercy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|2.993
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|2.220
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Piercy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|W/D
|76
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|W/D
|80
|+9
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|68-70-70-68
|-4
|10
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|69-70-66-69
|-10
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|66-68-67-70
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|27
|68-66-68-68
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|70-68-66-66
|-12
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|65-69-73-71
|-10
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|59
|72-68-71-73
|-4
|3
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-69-65-73
|-139
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|68-67-71-68
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|68-69-69-68
|-10
|19
All stats in this article are accurate for Piercy as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.