Zach Johnson betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season, Johnson posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking seventh in the field at 2.892. In that event, he finished 21st.

Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 3.802 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Johnson's best performance this season was at the 3M Open, where his 4.090 mark ranked fourth in the field.

At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Johnson recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.637, which was his best so far this season. That ranked eighth in the field.