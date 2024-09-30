Zach Johnson betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
SILVIS, ILLINOIS - JULY 06: Zach Johnson of the United States hits his tee shot on the 16th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run on July 06, 2024 in Silvis, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Zach Johnson will appear in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship from Oct. 3-6 after a 33rd-place finish at the Wyndham Championship.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In his last three appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Johnson has an average finish of 19th, and an average score of 12-under.
- In 2021, Johnson failed to make the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- With numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh), Luke List won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, List posted an average driving distance of 312.9 (10th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Johnson's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/30/2021
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|10/1/2020
|23
|70-71-68-69
|-10
|9/19/2019
|14
|67-71-68-69
|-13
Johnson's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Johnson has an average finish of 44th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Johnson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- Zach Johnson has averaged 284.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Johnson is averaging 2.195 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Johnson is averaging 2.467 Strokes Gained: Total.
Johnson's advanced stats and rankings
- Johnson's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.081 ranks 117th on TOUR this season, and his 69.1% driving accuracy average ranks 14th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Johnson ranks 126th on TOUR with a mark of -0.165.
- On the greens, Johnson has delivered a 0.475 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 17th on TOUR, while he ranks 87th with a putts-per-round average of 28.98. He has broken par 27.53% of the time (ninth on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|164
|284.3
|284.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|76
|66.79%
|66.98%
|Putts Per Round
|87
|28.98
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|9
|27.53%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|142
|16.29%
|15.43%
Johnson's best finishes
- Johnson has participated in 16 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut 10 times (62.5%).
- Currently, Johnson sits 145th in the FedExCup standings with 202 points.
Johnson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Johnson posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking seventh in the field at 2.892. In that event, he finished 21st.
- Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 3.802 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Johnson's best performance this season was at the 3M Open, where his 4.090 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Johnson recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.637, which was his best so far this season. That ranked eighth in the field.
- Johnson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.694) at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 26th in that event.
Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.081
|-0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.165
|-2.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|47
|0.157
|2.494
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.475
|2.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.386
|2.467
Johnson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|62-69-68-70
|-19
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|70-70-70-71
|-3
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|71-68-69-66
|-10
|37
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-65-72
|-19
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-67-67-68
|-16
|42
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|68-70-71-73
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|63
|68-68-74-73
|-5
|4
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|26
|65-67-71-66
|-15
|32
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|68-67-68-69
|-8
|21
All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.