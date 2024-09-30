PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Zac Blair betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Zac Blair enters the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship Oct. 3-6 coming off a 13th-place finish in the Procore Championship in his most recent tournament.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Blair's average finish has been 18th, and his average score 6-under, over his last five appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
    • Blair missed the cut (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023.
    • Luke List finished with 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, List posted an average driving distance of 312.9 (10th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 27.75 putts per round (16th).

    Blair's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/5/2023MC73-67-4
    9/29/2022MC75-72+3
    10/1/2020MC74-75+5
    9/19/2019MC67-75-2

    Blair's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Blair has finished in the top five once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Blair has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 14-under over his last five events.
    • Zac Blair has averaged 288.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Blair has an average of 1.043 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Blair is averaging 3.833 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Blair's advanced stats and rankings

    • Blair has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.192 this season (129th on TOUR). His average driving distance (281.1 yards) ranks 168th, while his 67.1% driving accuracy average ranks 25th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Blair ranks 104th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.012, while he ranks 134th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.44%.
    • On the greens, Blair's 0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 73rd this season, while he averages 28.67 putts per round (50th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance168281.1288.3
    Greens in Regulation %13464.44%69.44%
    Putts Per Round5028.6728.3
    Par Breakers8624.17%25.31%
    Bogey Avoidance10014.91%11.11%

    Blair's best finishes

    • Blair has played 21 tournaments this season, and he has earned two top-five finishes.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 61.9%.
    • As of now, Blair has compiled 344 points, which ranks him 115th in the FedExCup standings.

    Blair's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Blair produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Procore Championship (September 2024), ranking ninth in the field at 2.483.
    • Blair delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking second in the field at 8.772. In that tournament, he finished second.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair's best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 4.057 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 49th in that tournament.
    • At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Blair recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.448 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • Blair delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Blair's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee129-0.1921.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green104-0.0121.369
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green390.1930.373
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.0851.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Total990.0743.833

    Blair's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4271-66-68-69-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3866-72-73-71+2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-69-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-68-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-65-68-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express6267-67-67-75-124
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7369-68-79-74+23
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4969-68-73-69-58
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5473-70-70-73-29
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-73+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC78-75+9--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-70-60-72-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 16-19PGA Championship5373-66-68-72-510
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-73+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2467-68-71-68-636
    June 13-16U.S. Open2670-69-75-72+658
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-73+2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4666-69-72-67-109
    July 11-14ISCO Championship270-64-68-64-33104
    July 25-283M OpenMC68-74E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4573-63-70-69-510
    September 12-15Procore Championship1370-69-69-71-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.