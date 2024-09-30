Zac Blair betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Zac Blair enters the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship Oct. 3-6 coming off a 13th-place finish in the Procore Championship in his most recent tournament.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Blair's average finish has been 18th, and his average score 6-under, over his last five appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- Blair missed the cut (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023.
- Luke List finished with 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, List posted an average driving distance of 312.9 (10th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Blair's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|9/29/2022
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|10/1/2020
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|9/19/2019
|MC
|67-75
|-2
Blair's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Blair has finished in the top five once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Blair has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 14-under over his last five events.
- Zac Blair has averaged 288.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Blair has an average of 1.043 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Blair is averaging 3.833 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Blair's advanced stats and rankings
- Blair has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.192 this season (129th on TOUR). His average driving distance (281.1 yards) ranks 168th, while his 67.1% driving accuracy average ranks 25th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Blair ranks 104th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.012, while he ranks 134th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.44%.
- On the greens, Blair's 0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 73rd this season, while he averages 28.67 putts per round (50th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|168
|281.1
|288.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|134
|64.44%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|50
|28.67
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|86
|24.17%
|25.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|100
|14.91%
|11.11%
Blair's best finishes
- Blair has played 21 tournaments this season, and he has earned two top-five finishes.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 61.9%.
- As of now, Blair has compiled 344 points, which ranks him 115th in the FedExCup standings.
Blair's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Blair produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Procore Championship (September 2024), ranking ninth in the field at 2.483.
- Blair delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking second in the field at 8.772. In that tournament, he finished second.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair's best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 4.057 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 49th in that tournament.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Blair recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.448 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- Blair delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Blair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|129
|-0.192
|1.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|-0.012
|1.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|39
|0.193
|0.373
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.085
|1.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|0.074
|3.833
Blair's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|71-66-68-69
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38
|66-72-73-71
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-65-68-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|67-67-67-75
|-12
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|73
|69-68-79-74
|+2
|3
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|69-68-73-69
|-5
|8
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|73-70-70-73
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|78-75
|+9
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-70-60-72
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|73-66-68-72
|-5
|10
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|24
|67-68-71-68
|-6
|36
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|26
|70-69-75-72
|+6
|58
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|66-69-72-67
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|2
|70-64-68-64
|-33
|104
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|73-63-70-69
|-5
|10
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|70-69-69-71
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
