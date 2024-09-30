Zac Blair betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Over his last five tournaments, Blair has finished in the top five once.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Blair has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has carded an average score of 14-under over his last five events.

Zac Blair has averaged 288.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Blair has an average of 1.043 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.