William Furr betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

In his last tournament at the Procore Championship, William Furr concluded the weekend at 9-under, good for a 13th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship Oct. 3-6 trying for better results.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Over Furr's last two trips to the the Sanderson Farms Championship, he has missed the cut each time.
- In 2022, Furr missed the cut (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- Luke List won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- In addition, List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Furr's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/29/2022
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|10/25/2018
|MC
|76-70
|+2
Furr's recent performances
- Furr has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Furr has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those two times he's made the cut.
- William Furr has averaged 312.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Furr is averaging -0.647 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Furr is averaging -2.368 Strokes Gained: Total.
Furr's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|310.1
|312.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|65.87%
|71.03%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.21
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.22%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.08%
|12.70%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Furr's best finishes
- Furr has played 18 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those 18 tournaments, he had a 27.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
Furr's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.380
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.647
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.368
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Furr's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|W/D
|66-77
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-68-70
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|64-75-70-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|73-66-72-72
|-5
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-70
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|72
|67-70-68-72
|-7
|3
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|67-73-64-75
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Furr as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
