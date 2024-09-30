PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

William Furr betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at the Procore Championship, William Furr concluded the weekend at 9-under, good for a 13th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship Oct. 3-6 trying for better results.

    Latest odds for Furr at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Over Furr's last two trips to the the Sanderson Farms Championship, he has missed the cut each time.
    • In 2022, Furr missed the cut (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
    • Luke List won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • In addition, List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (16th).

    Furr's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/29/2022MC77-71+4
    10/25/2018MC76-70+2

    Furr's recent performances

    • Furr has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Furr has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those two times he's made the cut.
    • William Furr has averaged 312.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Furr is averaging -0.647 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Furr is averaging -2.368 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Furr .

    Furr's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-310.1312.6
    Greens in Regulation %-65.87%71.03%
    Putts Per Round-29.2130.0
    Par Breakers-22.22%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.08%12.70%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Furr's best finishes

    • Furr has played 18 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 18 tournaments, he had a 27.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).

    Furr's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.306
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.380
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.647
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.368

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Furr's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressW/D66-77-1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-75+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3869-70-68-70-715
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3664-75-70-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5573-66-72-72-54
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-70--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-67-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-72+1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-69+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC76-69+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7267-70-68-72-73
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC72-68-4--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-73+4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-73+7--
    September 12-15Procore Championship1367-73-64-75-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Furr as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.