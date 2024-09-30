William Furr betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Furr has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Furr has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -8 those two times he's made the cut.

William Furr has averaged 312.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Furr is averaging -0.647 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.