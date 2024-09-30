PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Will Gordon betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 09: Will Gordon of the United States chips on the 14th hole during the first round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 09, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

    Will Gordon enters play in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, trying for better results Oct. 3-6 in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship after missing the cut in his last outing, the Procore Championship.

    Latest odds for Gordon at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Gordon's average finish has been 42nd, and his average score 6-under, over his last four appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
    • In 2023, Gordon failed to make the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
    • When Luke List won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh).
    • List also posted numbers of 312.9 in average driving distance (10th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 27.75 putts per round (16th).

    Gordon's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/5/2023MC72-71-1
    9/29/20223066-76-70-68-8
    10/1/20205372-69-70-74-3
    9/19/2019MC76-77+9

    Gordon's recent performances

    • He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
    • Gordon has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Will Gordon has averaged 314.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Gordon is averaging -2.929 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gordon is averaging -4.026 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Gordon's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-308.8314.8
    Greens in Regulation %-71.91%68.89%
    Putts Per Round-31.1131.4
    Par Breakers-25.31%15.56%
    Bogey Avoidance-16.67%17.22%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Gordon's best finishes

    • Gordon, who has taken part in nine tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 22.2%.

    Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.328
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.294
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---2.929
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---4.026

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Gordon's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC74-66-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2167-75-68-70E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1569-63-67-71-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3671-66-63-69-13--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-67-69-67-811
    January 18-21The American Express6767-69-65-78-94
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-74+2--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-74+7--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-67-2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-72E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.