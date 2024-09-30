Will Gordon betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.

Gordon has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Will Gordon has averaged 314.8 yards in his past five starts.

Gordon is averaging -2.929 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.