Will Gordon betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 09: Will Gordon of the United States chips on the 14th hole during the first round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 09, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)
Will Gordon enters play in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, trying for better results Oct. 3-6 in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship after missing the cut in his last outing, the Procore Championship.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Gordon's average finish has been 42nd, and his average score 6-under, over his last four appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- In 2023, Gordon failed to make the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- When Luke List won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh).
- List also posted numbers of 312.9 in average driving distance (10th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Gordon's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|9/29/2022
|30
|66-76-70-68
|-8
|10/1/2020
|53
|72-69-70-74
|-3
|9/19/2019
|MC
|76-77
|+9
Gordon's recent performances
- He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
- Gordon has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Will Gordon has averaged 314.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Gordon is averaging -2.929 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gordon is averaging -4.026 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gordon's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|308.8
|314.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|71.91%
|68.89%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|31.11
|31.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|25.31%
|15.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.67%
|17.22%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gordon's best finishes
- Gordon, who has taken part in nine tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those nine events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 22.2%.
Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.929
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.026
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gordon's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|67-75-68-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|69-63-67-71
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|36
|71-66-63-69
|-13
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-67-69-67
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|67
|67-69-65-78
|-9
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.