2H AGO

Wesley Bryan betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 26: Wesley Bryan of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Wesley Bryan hits the links Oct. 3-6 in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson after a 13th-place finish in the Procore Championship, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Bryan at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Bryan's average finish has been 37th, and his average score 9-under, over his last three appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
    • Bryan last participated in the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023, finishing 62nd with a score of 5-under.
    • Luke List won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • En route to his victory last year, List posted an average driving distance of 312.9 (10th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 27.75 putts per round (16th).

    Bryan's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/5/20236267-68-72-76-5
    10/1/20201272-69-66-68-13
    10/25/2018MC78-82+16

    Bryan's recent performances

    • Bryan has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five appearances, Bryan has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Wesley Bryan has averaged 306.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Bryan has an average of 0.816 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bryan is averaging -0.010 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Bryan .

    Bryan's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-303.0306.5
    Greens in Regulation %-68.06%69.05%
    Putts Per Round-29.0029.2
    Par Breakers-23.26%22.62%
    Bogey Avoidance-14.58%12.70%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Bryan's best finishes

    • Bryan has played 12 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut four times (33.3%).

    Bryan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.908
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.763
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.845
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.816
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.010

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Bryan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6267-68-72-76-5--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3773-64-68-67-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4468-67-68-68-11--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-74+1--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship263-66-70-68-21165
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-70+2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-71-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-73+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-71+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6768-67-73-77-33
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-74+1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC72-65-7--
    July 25-283M Open6767-73-70-73-13
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship1368-68-76-67-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bryan as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.