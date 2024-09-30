Wesley Bryan betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 26: Wesley Bryan of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Wesley Bryan hits the links Oct. 3-6 in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson after a 13th-place finish in the Procore Championship, which was his last competition.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Bryan's average finish has been 37th, and his average score 9-under, over his last three appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- Bryan last participated in the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023, finishing 62nd with a score of 5-under.
- Luke List won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- En route to his victory last year, List posted an average driving distance of 312.9 (10th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Bryan's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|62
|67-68-72-76
|-5
|10/1/2020
|12
|72-69-66-68
|-13
|10/25/2018
|MC
|78-82
|+16
Bryan's recent performances
- Bryan has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Over his last five appearances, Bryan has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Wesley Bryan has averaged 306.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Bryan has an average of 0.816 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bryan is averaging -0.010 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bryan's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|303.0
|306.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.06%
|69.05%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.00
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.26%
|22.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.58%
|12.70%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Bryan's best finishes
- Bryan has played 12 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut four times (33.3%).
Bryan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.908
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.763
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.845
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.816
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.010
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Bryan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|62
|67-68-72-76
|-5
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|73-64-68-67
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|68-67-68-68
|-11
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|2
|63-66-70-68
|-21
|165
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|68-67-73-77
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-65
|-7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|67
|67-73-70-73
|-1
|3
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|68-68-76-67
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bryan as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
