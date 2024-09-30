Wesley Bryan betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Bryan has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Over his last five appearances, Bryan has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Wesley Bryan has averaged 306.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

Bryan has an average of 0.816 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.