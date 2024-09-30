PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Adam Svensson betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 11: Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the eighth tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 11, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

    Adam Svensson will play Oct. 3-6 in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, at the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship. In his last tournament he placed 13th in the Procore Championship, shooting 9-under at Silverado Resort (North Course).

    Latest odds for Svensson at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Over his last five trips to the Sanderson Farms Championship, Svensson has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 36th.
    • Svensson finished 16th (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship (in 2023).
    • Luke List finished with 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (16th).

    Svensson's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/5/20231667-69-66-74-12
    9/29/20225469-70-74-70-5
    9/30/2021MC74-69-1
    9/19/2019MC72-70-2
    10/25/20183971-71-72-68-6

    Svensson's recent performances

    • Svensson has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Svensson has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -10 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Adam Svensson has averaged 296.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging 1.185 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging 3.484 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.032 ranks 93rd on TOUR this season, and his 63.5% driving accuracy average ranks 61st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson owns a 0.322 average that ranks 36th on TOUR. He ranks 88th with a 66.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Svensson has registered a -0.392 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 152nd on TOUR, while he ranks 118th with a putts-per-round average of 29.17. He has broken par 19.86% of the time (167th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance114297.4296.5
    Greens in Regulation %8866.28%72.22%
    Putts Per Round11829.1729.2
    Par Breakers16719.86%24.07%
    Bogey Avoidance6114.11%11.73%

    Svensson's best finishes

    • Svensson has played 25 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 19 times (76%).
    • Svensson, who has 601 points, currently sits 75th in the FedExCup standings.

    Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Svensson posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking 11th in the field at 3.425.
    • Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.949 mark ranked 11th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson produced his best mark this season at the 3M Open, ranking fifth in the field at 4.027. In that tournament, he finished 37th.
    • At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.881), which ranked third in the field.
    • Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.902) at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024. That ranked seventh in the field.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee930.0320.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green360.3220.523
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green490.1551.739
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting152-0.3921.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Total930.1173.484

    Svensson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-69-66-74-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1870-65-65-69-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4173-75-70-65+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4571-67-69-67-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic568-66-67-62-19--
    January 4-7The Sentry3370-68-68-68-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3071-67-64-69-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-74+5--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4770-73-68-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-70-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1067-72-67-70-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-75+3--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-80+15--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4966-72-69-77E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5766-73-68-73E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5169-75-77-67E7
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4472-66-70-72-416
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4772-70-73-76+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship4370-69-70-69-615
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2470-71-68-70-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5172-68-69-70-17
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2772-73-76-72+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open5673-70-74-75+129
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1671-64-63-68-14113
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-72E--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3464-67-72-69-1218
    July 25-283M Open3767-69-66-75-716
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship768-65-66-69-1280
    September 12-15Procore Championship1371-69-71-68-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.