Adam Svensson betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season, Svensson posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking 11th in the field at 3.425.

Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.949 mark ranked 11th in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson produced his best mark this season at the 3M Open, ranking fifth in the field at 4.027. In that tournament, he finished 37th.

At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.881), which ranked third in the field.