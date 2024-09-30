Adam Svensson betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 11: Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the eighth tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 11, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)
Adam Svensson will play Oct. 3-6 in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, at the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship. In his last tournament he placed 13th in the Procore Championship, shooting 9-under at Silverado Resort (North Course).
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Over his last five trips to the Sanderson Farms Championship, Svensson has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 36th.
- Svensson finished 16th (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship (in 2023).
- Luke List finished with 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Svensson's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|16
|67-69-66-74
|-12
|9/29/2022
|54
|69-70-74-70
|-5
|9/30/2021
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|9/19/2019
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|10/25/2018
|39
|71-71-72-68
|-6
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Svensson has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those four times he's made the cut.
- Adam Svensson has averaged 296.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging 1.185 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging 3.484 Strokes Gained: Total.
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.032 ranks 93rd on TOUR this season, and his 63.5% driving accuracy average ranks 61st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson owns a 0.322 average that ranks 36th on TOUR. He ranks 88th with a 66.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Svensson has registered a -0.392 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 152nd on TOUR, while he ranks 118th with a putts-per-round average of 29.17. He has broken par 19.86% of the time (167th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|114
|297.4
|296.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|88
|66.28%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|118
|29.17
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|167
|19.86%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|61
|14.11%
|11.73%
Svensson's best finishes
- Svensson has played 25 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 19 times (76%).
- Svensson, who has 601 points, currently sits 75th in the FedExCup standings.
Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Svensson posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking 11th in the field at 3.425.
- Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.949 mark ranked 11th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson produced his best mark this season at the 3M Open, ranking fifth in the field at 4.027. In that tournament, he finished 37th.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.881), which ranked third in the field.
- Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.902) at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024. That ranked seventh in the field.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|0.032
|0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.322
|0.523
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|49
|0.155
|1.739
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.392
|1.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|0.117
|3.484
Svensson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-69-66-74
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|70-65-65-69
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|73-75-70-65
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|71-67-69-67
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|68-66-67-62
|-19
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|70-68-68-68
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|71-67-64-69
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|70-73-68
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|67-72-67-70
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-80
|+15
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|66-72-69-77
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|66-73-68-73
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|69-75-77-67
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|72-66-70-72
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|72-70-73-76
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|70-69-70-69
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|70-71-68-70
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|72-68-69-70
|-1
|7
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|72-73-76-72
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|73-70-74-75
|+12
|9
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|71-64-63-68
|-14
|113
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|64-67-72-69
|-12
|18
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|67-69-66-75
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|68-65-66-69
|-12
|80
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|71-69-71-68
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
