Parker Coody betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Parker Coody hits a tee shot on the ninth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
Parker Coody looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Procore Championship at Silverado Resort (North Course) when he tees off in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, for the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship .
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- This is Coody's first time competing at the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
- Luke List finished with 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- List also posted numbers of 312.9 in average driving distance (10th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Coody's recent performances
- He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
- Coody has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- Parker Coody has averaged 308.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Coody has an average of -1.121 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Coody is averaging -2.241 Strokes Gained: Total.
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.148 this season, which ranks 125th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.9 yards) ranks 55th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Coody ranks 54th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.242, while he ranks 93rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.06%.
- On the greens, Coody's -0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 131st this season, while he averages 29.11 putts per round (110th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|55
|303.9
|308.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|93
|66.06%
|71.60%
|Putts Per Round
|110
|29.11
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|151
|21.52%
|18.52%
|Bogey Avoidance
|87
|14.65%
|10.49%
Coody's best finishes
- While Coody hasn't won any of the 21 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 42.9%.
- Coody, who has 151 points, currently ranks 161st in the FedExCup standings.
Coody's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.865. He finished 25th in that event.
- Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.497. He finished 25th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best mark this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.997.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.986). That ranked 24th in the field.
- Coody recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, a performance that ranked him ninth in the field.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.148
|-0.380
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|54
|0.242
|0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|131
|-0.159
|-0.899
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.223
|-1.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|133
|-0.289
|-2.241
Coody's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|68-70-68-73
|-1
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-68-69
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|71-67-71-73
|-6
|30
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|72-68-67-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|69-66-70-73
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|69-73-74-72
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-72-69-76
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|66-70-67-69
|-16
|55
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|68-71-65-72
|-8
|12
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|61
|70-72-71-72
|+5
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|65-74
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|66
|-4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.